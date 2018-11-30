The Scott County Health Department will host a World AIDS Day testing site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at NorthPark Mall, near the former Younkers store.
World AIDS Day is held Dec. 1 each year and is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, show their support for people living with HIV and to commemorate people who have died of AIDS.
The HIV testing site is free and will include counseling about ways to avoid infection or infecting others.
Information and referrals will be provided as needed.
Testing is quick and simple, with a small blood sample taken from a finger. Results are given within one minute of testing and all personal information is kept confidential.
For more information visit the Scott County Health Department website at www.scottcountyiowa.com/health/hiv-testing.