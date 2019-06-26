Scott County Health Department representatives will provide free, quick HIV tests 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Walgreens, 1805 Brady St., Davenport.
Thursday is National HIV Testing Day.
Information about HIV prevention and treatment options and questions will be available.
The National HIV Testing Day Community Partnership is part of an ongoing effort between Walgreens, Greater Than AIDS, health departments and HIV/AIDS service organizations to broaden the reach of HIV testing and information in non-traditional settings and help people understand the latest in HIV prevention, treatment and care.