Summit Church, rural Davenport, was built in 1858-59. The adjoining cemetery has burials from the early days until the present. The church is near the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Black Hawk Trail. More photos: qctimes.com/gallery or click on this story at qctimes.com.
The Scott County Historical Society invites the public to its 22nd annual threshers meal Sunday, Sept. 29, at Our Savior Presbyterian Church, 22530 240th Ave., LeClaire, one quarter mile north of Argo Corners.
The church is handicapped accessible.
In years past, when farmers harvested their fields, thresher crews traveled from farm to farm to help bring in crops. The family would provide hearty dinners to keep the workers going, while the crews enjoyed a break from the hard work.
The menu will include chicken and noodles and roast pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, cheesy potatoes, green bean medley, sweet corn nibbles, coleslaw, applesauce, and pickles. Also included will be breads and biscuits, as well as desserts made by church members. For those who eat at the church, drinks of lemonade, iced tea, and coffee will be available.
Grant Wood created a painting about such a meal called "Dinner for Threshers."
Serving will be 4-7 p.m. For carry-out, orders can be called in after 3:30 p.m. the day of the event at 563-289-4959 or 563-676-6762. Meal donations are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 through 12, and free for children younger than 5.
Tom Knapper, president of the Scott County Historical Society, shows off the main body of Summit Church, rural Davenport. The wood floor is original, and Knapper has been told that the carpet backing contains horse hair. The historical society owns the church.
Roberta Larson, left, and Vivan Martin begin preparing food — noodles and pies — that can be made ahead for the big Threshers' Meal that will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Our Savior Presbyterian Church, 22530 240th Ave., LeClaire. The new kitchen in Summit Church, rural Davenport, is great for preparing food, but the meal itself is held in LeClaire because it offers more space.
The vestibule, or foyer, that is now the front of the church was added in 1913, according to the website of Our Savior Presbyterian Church, LeClaire, which was formed in the merger of Summit and the Argo Presbyterian congregation. The original front had two doors, one for the men and another for the women and children.
Summit Church in rural Davenport is owned by the Scott County Historical Society.
Now that the basement of Summit Church is repaired and stabilized, painting the exterior will be an upcoming project.
Summit Church has four "four-over-four" windows on either side. The glass is rippled and colored with swirls of green and yellow.
A plaque outside the church explains when Summit Church was built.
Roberta Larson, left, and Vivan Martin begin preparing food — noodles and pies — that can be made ahead for the big Threshers' Meal that will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Our Savior Presbyterian Church, 22530 240th Ave., LeClaire. The new kitchen in Summit Church, rural Davenport, is great for preparing food, but the meal itself is held in LeClaire because it offers more space.
Tom Knapper, president of the Scott County Historical Society, sets the cast iron waffle maker on the old white enamel stove.
Most of the grave markers in the cemetery next to Summit Church are made of marble or granite, but this one for Lena Smith, 1913-1932, has the distinction of being made of wood.
Summit Church contains eight pews down either side of the center aisle.
Unlike some historic churches in the Quad-City region, Summit Church is not highly ornamented. The front features a cross and a picture depicting Jesus in the garden of Gethsemane.
The interior of Summit Church will be much more comfortable now in the summer with the recent addition of air-conditioning.
The front of the church contains a simple table and podium.
The vestibule, or foyer, that is now the front of the church was added in 1913, according to the website of Our Savior Presbyterian Church, LeClaire, which was formed in the merger of Summit and the Argo Presbyterian congregation. The original front had two doors, one for the men and another for the women and children.
Summit Church is owned by the Scott County Historical Society, but the cemetery is owned and operated by another group.
The refurbished basement of Summit Church contains artifacts from the past, including this photo of the Old Settlers of Scott County.
A sign outside of Summit Church, rural Davenport, proclaims it as the home of the Scott County Historical Society and its dates of use as a church, 1985-1972.
In addition to being a historic site, the grounds of Summit Church offer a place for people to have a picnic.
Summit Church and cemetery are surrounded by farms.
