Summit Church, rural Davenport, was built in 1858-59. The adjoining cemetery has burials from the early days until the present. The church is near the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Black Hawk Trail. More photos: qctimes.com/gallery or click on this story at qctimes.com.

 John Schultz photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES

The Scott County Historical Society invites the public to its 22nd annual threshers meal Sunday, Sept. 29, at Our Savior Presbyterian Church, 22530 240th Ave., LeClaire, one quarter mile north of Argo Corners.

The church is handicapped accessible.

In years past, when farmers harvested their fields, thresher crews traveled from farm to farm to help bring in crops. The family would provide hearty dinners to keep the workers going, while the crews enjoyed a break from the hard work.

The menu will include chicken and noodles and roast pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, cheesy potatoes, green bean medley, sweet corn nibbles, coleslaw, applesauce, and pickles. Also included will be breads and biscuits, as well as desserts made by church members. For those who eat at the church, drinks of lemonade, iced tea, and coffee will be available.

Grant Wood created a painting about such a meal called "Dinner for Threshers."

Serving will be 4-7 p.m. For carry-out, orders can be called in after 3:30 p.m. the day of the event at 563-289-4959 or 563-676-6762. Meal donations are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 through 12, and free for children younger than 5.

Proceeds help preserve the society home, Historic Summit Church, on Utica Ridge Road, Davenport.

For more information, call 563-343-3450 or email historicsummitchurch@gmail.com

Summit Church, rural Davenport

Summit Church in rural Davenport is owned by the Scott County Historical Society.

