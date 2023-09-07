Expecting families can receive pregnancy and birth resources at a community baby shower Saturday in Davenport.

Hosted by the Scott County Health Department and other community organizations, the free event will be 1-3 p.m. at the TMBC Lincoln Center, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport.

Expecting families can learn more about resources for breastfeeding, pregnancy, birth, baby safety, and more.

"We want to share health and resource information and help make connections to the programs and services that are here in our community," said Lydia Amissah-Harris, Scot County Health Department Family Health Coordinator said in a prepared news release.

Attendees can connect with representatives from Amerigroup, Chocolate Milk Café, Community Health Care, Inc., EveryChild, Iowa WIC, Iowa Total Care, the Lincoln Center, Molina Healthcare, NAACP Metrocom Branch, Parent Pals, Scott County Health Department, and Scott County Kids.

Door prizes, games, and photo station will be available too.