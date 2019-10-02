Scott County's PRIDE ceremony Tuesday paid homage to a man who lived every one of the program's attributes: Professionalism, Responsiveness, Involvement, Dedication and Excellence.
During the quarterly employee recognition, former County Administrator Glen Erickson was remembered fondly by a group of past and present employees. Erickson, who led the county for 20 years retiring in 2001, died July 1 of chronic lymphoma. He was 77.
"Glen meant a lot to those who worked with him," retired Health Director Larry Barker told a standing-room-only crowd of county employees. "He helped us. We were a team... It was always what could we do for the county as a whole."
Chris Berge, who served as Erickson's administrative assistant for 14 years, recalled a man "who treated everyone the same, no matter who you are."
Many of the county's programs, including performance-based budgeting, trace themselves back to Erickson, said Ray Wierson, who succeeded him as county administrator. He also remembered his former boss for his sense of humor and his positive outlook everyday.
Dave Donovan, director of Scott Emergency Communications Center and Emergency Management Agency, said he was privileged to have Erickson as both a mentor and a friend. "Except for my father, he was the most influential in my life, especially my work life."
Erickson also was a driving force in collaboration and instrumental in the creation of a united Quad-Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"He was really all about the Quad-Cities," said Tim Huey, planning and development director. "Scott County was the Iowa half but (he believed) we were stronger together."
The PRIDE ceremony also celebrated several employee anniversaries including: 40 years - Jana Schneckloth, recorder's office, and Roma Taylor, health department; 30 years - Barb Walton, Juvenile Detention Center; 25 years - John Rushton, community services; and 20 years - Susi Brooks and Tamara Riojas, sheriff's department, and Pat Moore, secondary roads. Justin Dusil, a correctional officer in the Scott County Jail, was named as the Employee of the Quarter.