There still is time to register to attend the Scott County Economic Development Summit on Thursday Feb. 28.
Area experts and business owners will discuss a variety of topics focused on growing the Quad-Cities economy, including a look at the agricultural industry and emerging craft beverage industry.
The summit and workshops will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf.
The keynote luncheon presentation will be by Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, who will discuss "Economic Development Opportunities in Iowa."
The summit is sponsored by Scott County, Bi-State Regional Commission and Quad-Cities Chamber. It is open to economic development leaders, elected officials and city and business leaders from across bi-state region.
The program's two tracks will focus on economic development models on Value-Added Agriculture and the Local Craft Beverage Industry as well as economic development funding opportunities and workforce issues.
The cost is $45 for the full workshop or $25 for the luncheon only. Pre-registrations are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. To register, visit the events page at quadcitieschamber.com.
For more information, contact Tim Huey at the Scott County Planning and Development Department at 563-326-8643 or timothy.huey@scottcountyiowa.com.