Amid unprecedented flooding, Scott County officials say they are ready to take calls from people who want to volunteer with flood recovery efforts over the coming weeks.
Scott County’s emergency operations center will manage those volunteers and Scott County property owners in need of assistance, said county Emergency Management Director David Donovan. Volunteer efforts are not starting yet, but “we anticipate the need,” he said.
The need for volunteers may only become apparent once the floodwaters recede, which could be weeks from now.
Those who wish to volunteer can call 563-484-3086.
Scott County property owners seeking assistance can call 563-484-3098.
Contact Salvation Army at 309-566-0305 to donate items like bottled water, non-perishable food/snacks, new pillows and bed sheets, towels and toiletries. Donations can also be dropped off at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Donovan said officials are working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to obtain a presidential disaster declaration for the area. That action would provide additional federal financial assistance to those affected by the flooding.
