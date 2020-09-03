 Skip to main content
Scott County issues burn ban
Scott County issues burn ban

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, along with local fire chiefs and state fire marshals, has determined that open burning constitutes a danger to life & property for Scott County.

Current conditions and concerns include a lack of ground moisture, usual vegetative debris at this time of the year and increased vegetative debris from the derecho storm.

“In pursuant to Iowa Code 100.40(1) (1995), a Burn Ban is in effect as of 09/03/2020 at 12 p.m. for all of Scott County, Iowa,” Scott County Emergency Management said in a news release.

The burn ban will be lifted once the danger to life & property has been changed.

