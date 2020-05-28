Scott County Jail reports first COVID-19 case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane says the Scott County Jail has its first case of COVID-19.

Lane made the announcement Thursday after a test on an inmate came back positive.

Lane said the person was arrested about a week ago and was asymptomatic. However, the inmate told jail staff that there was a likelihood of a positive COVID-19 test.

Lane said he did not know what prompted the inmate to make such a statement, but the inmate was quarantined and a test was conducted.

It took about five days for the test results to be returned, he added.

The inmate, who has not been able to make bond because of the seriousness of the crime alleged, will be monitored, Lane said. A second test will be performed on the inmate after so many days in isolation to make sure that the inmate is free of the disease before being placed in the general population, he added.

“We knew that it was only a matter of time,” Lane said. “The day was going to come that the staff of the Scott County Jail would have to deal directly with a known positive case of Covid-19.”