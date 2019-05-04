Sergeants in the Scott County Jail are asking the county's leadership to provide them with the same benefits received by the officers they supervise.
Since January, the 14 jail sergeants have been in their latest round of discussions with county administration to resolve what they see as a disparity in benefits between the sergeants and the corrections officers, who they oversee.
But at its regular board meeting Thursday night, the Scott County Board turned down two measures that would have addressed their concerns. By a 3-2 vote, the board denied a motion to place the sergeants on the same 10-step pay scale and a motion to place them on the same paid-time-off, or PTO, and medical leave program as the corrections officers. Supervisors Ken Beck, John Maxwell and Chairman Tony Knobbe voted against the motions.
Representing the group of sergeants, Sheriff's Department Sgts. Bill Hyde and Shawn McDonough brought the concerns twice last week to the county board during its committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday and board meeting Thursday.
"Over the past 14 years, the jail sergeants have worked side by side the officers," Hyde said at the board meeting. "We work in the same facility, wear the same uniform and manage the same inmate population. Yet we endure increased responsibilities, risk and liability without the same benefits afforded to us from the position from which we were promoted."
Hyde said the group has unsuccessfully tried to resolve the inequality issues for years but has met with resistance from the county administration. But he said their supervisors, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane and his administration have been supportive.
The sergeants' concerns, which were exasperated by the findings of a new countywide salary study last year, included three main requests:
- Moving the sergeants to a 10-step pay scale as opposed to the new 14-step pay progression recommended by the salary study. The corrections officers, who represented by the Teamsters union, are on a 10-step scale. Hyde said the new system means it will take a sergeant longer to reach the top of the pay scale than an officer.
- Moving the sergeants from the county's standard vacation schedule to a PTO system, which the officers are under, he said.
- A request to receive overtime pay for all hours worked over 8 or 12 hours in a single day was settled. Hyde said the county added a 2-cent raise on shift differential pay (an increase of $44 a year) as well as a promotional pay rate increase of 2 percent for all county employees (Right now they get 5 percent).
- But the sergeants, he added, will not realize that benefit because there are very few opportunities for promotion above sergeant in the jail.
During the board meeting, Supervisor Beck pointed out that all the salary study also had resulted in a substantial increase in pay for the sergeants. "It was almost a 5 percent increase," he said, adding that between the salary adjustment and a cost of living increase some of the increases were $5,000.
"I'm having an issue seeing how it is unfair," Beck said, adding that he could not support the motions.
Hyde said in an interview Friday that the study recommended a 2.5 percent increase for all county employees. As a result of the study, the county is moving from a merit-based point scale to a non-merit-based 14-step pay scale for non-represented employees.
He said the issue is not with the pay scale. Under the new pay scale, a starting sergeant salary is $59,116 and tops out at $81,491. By comparison, corrections officers earn between $51,116 to $69,181.
In an interview Friday, Hyde said the county-commissioned salary study — conducted by Public Sector Personnel Consultants — determined that the jail sergeants are earning 31 percent below the market level. Correctional officers are earning 12 percent below market, he said.
"We understand the county can't do (a 31-percent raise). We're taxpayers too," he said. "But why wouldn't the county be interested in resolving the issues of these higher disparities in a more aggressive fashion rather than a one-size fits all solution."
Hyde added that none of their concerns are "to negate what the officers do. We can't do it without them." Comparing the sergeant force to a city's police force, he said it is the sergeants who must step in to restrain people, control unruly inmates, calm a situation or administer CPR.
He said benefit issues stem back to 2005 when the jail sergeants and lieutenants attempted to unionize but were denied the ability by a state board. Then in 2014, the jail sergeants requested a salary review by the county that ended in raises for the jail's captain and two lieutenants. "That was a blow to us."
"We're not upset with the scale, or the new pay range," he said. "The only thing we want is the same benefits allotted to those we supervise."