The owner of the building that collapsed on May 28 has admitted to the allegations filed against him in a civil citation by the City of Davenport.

The partial collapse of the building at 324 N. Main St. occurred in the center of the west side of the six-story structure and involved every floor. Three people were confirmed dead as of June 5, and many others lost their homes and property.

The city filed the citation on May 30, accusing Andrew Wold, doing business as Davenport Hotel LLC, of failing on May 28 to maintain the property in a safe, sanitary and structurally sound condition.

On Monday morning, Alexander Johnson, one of Wold’s attorneys, filed an answer to the citation that stated Wold admitted to the infraction.

During a brief hearing, Magistrate Paul Aitken accepted the filing and entered judgment in favor of the city: A $300 fine, $95 in court fees and a court order requiring Wold to refrain from any further violations of the city’s municipal code.

Wold was not present for the hearing, instead being represented by Jackson O’Brien, another of his attorneys.

Several protesters sat quietly in the audience, holding signs, “No Justice. No Peace” and “Their blood is on your hands.”