A Scott County judge rejected a plea in the municipal citation case filed against Andrew Wold's Davenport Hotel LLC in relation to the May 28 building collapse in Davenport.
A hearing in the case was held Friday morning.
The partial collapse of the building at 324 N. Main St. occurred in the center of the west side of the six-story structure and involved every floor. Three people had been confirmed dead as of June 5, and many others lost their homes and property.
The city filed the citation on May 30, accusing Wold, doing business as Davenport Hotel LLC, of failing on May 28 to maintain the 324 Main St. property in a safe, sanitary and structurally sound condition.
In a Friday morning hearing, Scott County Magistrate Catherine Cartee rejected a plea of nolo contendere electronically filed on Davenport Hotel LLC’s behalf by its attorney Alexander Johnson. Wold did not appear.
When people offer a plea of nolo contendere (no contest), it means they are not admitting guilt but also are not offering a defense. They are then subject to penalties as if they had pleaded guilty but retain the option of denying the charge in other legal proceedings.
In her written ruling, Cartee said the court did not accept or acknowledge that the plea complies with the Iowa Code of Civil Procedure.
Wold will have to enter a different plea or set the case for trial, Cartee’s order states. He can appear by counsel or in writing.
The hearing was continued to Monday.
A conviction for such a violation means a fine of $300 with an additional $95 in court costs, according to the citation.
Photos: One week after the partial collapse of The Davenport
Branden Colvin Jr., center, lights candles for his father, Branden Colvin Sr. with Devina Henderson, left, and Malia Rush, right, during a candlelight vigil for Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien on Sunday night at the site of The Davenport collapse in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A man kneels and holds a cross after tying it to the fencing surrounding the site of The Davenport apartment building collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, talk outside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. Three men died from the collapse.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A woman reacts during a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, talk outside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A sign reading "official notice do not enter" is posted on the door to The Spot Bar & Lounge, located near the scene of an apartment building that partially collapsed last week, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A sign reading "official notice do not enter" is posted on the door to Me & Billy, located near the scene of an apartment building that partially collapsed last week, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. )ne fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. Heavy equipment has started going through the rubble and the rest of the building, as the search continues for two men still unaccounted for.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A sign reading "official notice do not enter" hangs on a fence on Sunday, June 4, 2023, around the scene of an apartment building that partially collapsed last week in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A Davenport Police crime scene unit SUV arrives at the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Signs with the pictures of the three missing men from The Davenport building collapse hang on the fence line around the collapse site, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A Davenport Police officer walks through the site of the partial building collapse of The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The reflection of The Davenport is seen in the front windows of Davenport City Hall on Sunday, June 4, 2023, after the 80-unit building partially collapsed last week in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at front of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. The orange boxes hold equipment being used by search teams on site, which include Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023 one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. Support teams from both Iowa and Illinois have come to Davenport for the effort.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tokens and flowers sit on the road against the fence surrounding the partial building collapse at The Davenport, 324 Main St., Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Signs and pictures of the three missing men from The Davenport building collapse hang on the fence line around the collapse site, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A Davenport Police crime scene unit SUV arrives at the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, after the 80-unit apartment building partially collapsed last week in Davenport. Branden Colvin Sr.'s body was found Saturday, his family said. Two men are still missing.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A sign reading "corruption kills!" hangs on a fence around Davenport City Hall on Sunday, June 4, 2023, a week after an apartment building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, stand on Fourth Street while conducting search and rescue operations inside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A man kneels and holds a cross after tying it to the fencing surrounding the site of The Davenport apartment building collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The six-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Malia Rush holds a candle during a vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, at the site of The Davenport collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Devina Henderson places candles on Fourth Street in the initials of Branden Colvin Sr. during a candlelight vigil for Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Branden Colvin Jr. lights a candle during a vigil for his father, Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, at the site of The Davenport collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Malia Rush lights candles in the shape of BC for Branden Colvin Sr. during a candlelight vigil for Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, at the site of The Davenport collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kelsey Wethington and her daughter Amelia, 6, hold candles during a vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien on Sunday night at the site of The Davenport collapse in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, talk outside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men's bodies were found in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed Sunday, May 28.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.