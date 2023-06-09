A Scott County judge rejected a plea in the municipal citation case filed against Andrew Wold's Davenport Hotel LLC in relation to the May 28 building collapse in Davenport.

A hearing in the case was held Friday morning.

The partial collapse of the building at 324 N. Main St. occurred in the center of the west side of the six-story structure and involved every floor. Three people had been confirmed dead as of June 5, and many others lost their homes and property.

The city filed the citation on May 30, accusing Wold, doing business as Davenport Hotel LLC, of failing on May 28 to maintain the 324 Main St. property in a safe, sanitary and structurally sound condition.

In a Friday morning hearing, Scott County Magistrate Catherine Cartee rejected a plea of nolo contendere electronically filed on Davenport Hotel LLC’s behalf by its attorney Alexander Johnson. Wold did not appear.

When people offer a plea of nolo contendere (no contest), it means they are not admitting guilt but also are not offering a defense. They are then subject to penalties as if they had pleaded guilty but retain the option of denying the charge in other legal proceedings.

In her written ruling, Cartee said the court did not accept or acknowledge that the plea complies with the Iowa Code of Civil Procedure.

Wold will have to enter a different plea or set the case for trial, Cartee’s order states. He can appear by counsel or in writing.

The hearing was continued to Monday.

A conviction for such a violation means a fine of $300 with an additional $95 in court costs, according to the citation.

