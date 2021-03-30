Scott County judge reverses panel decision declaring Maxwell's supervisor seat vacant

A Scott County District Court Judge has reversed a decision by a panel of Scott County officials declaring a vacancy in office of county supervisor held by Republican John Maxwell.

District Court Judge Patrick McElyea issued a ruling Tuesday reversing the 2-1 party-line vote by the panel that declared Maxwell vacated his seat with his re-election to the North Scott school board in 2019. Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz, County Recorder Rita Vargas, both Democrats, voted in favor, with County Treasurer Mike Fennelly, a Republican, opposed.

McElyea also ordered the $44,370 bond Maxwell posted with the court, equal to his yearly compensation as supervisor be exonerated, and the cost of his appeal assessed to Scott County residents Matt Trimble and Carlton Wills, who petitioned for a March 15 vacancy hearing before the panel.

McElyea denied a motion for declaratory judgment filed by Timble and Wills' attorney, Jim Larew of Iowa City.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

