A Scott County judge has sided with the City of Davenport in a lawsuit challenging the reinstatement of a former Davenport fire chief who accused the city of firing her over a workplace harassment complaint.
Ex-Davenport Fire Chief Lynn Washburn served about five years at the helm of the department before she was abruptly fired last year by Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel. As she contested the firing, Washburn brought her case to Davenport’s civil service commission, a resident-led panel that reviews public employee complaints, which found the city was wrong to fire her. The city challenged that decision in Scott County Court.
In his ruling, Scott County District Court Judge Stuart Werling said the commission “lacked jurisdiction to hear her appeal and was without authority” in its action. He also said the arguments presented on Washburn’s behalf regarding civil service “may be well-founded,” but would rely on the Iowa Legislature to change state law.
Since the city launched the suit, the case has largely revolved around legal definitions as to whether Washburn had seniority and protections provided to civil service employees under state law. She argued 30 years of previous experience with the Rockford, Illinois, fire department should grant her civil service status in Davenport. The city argued against that conclusion, a position the judge affirmed in his written ruling this week.
Over the yearlong dispute between Washburn and the city, two narratives have emerged over why she was fired.
Washburn alleges city officials attempted to force her out and later retaliated against her for complaining about workplace harassment. Meanwhile, city officials said Washburn’s tenure was “plagued by her bad decisions and poor judgment,” saying she often took unauthorized trips out of town and spent too much time away from her work.
Separately, Washburn was named in July as one of two finalists for a fire chief job in Ames, Iowa, a position for which she was not selected. Her lawyer has said Washburn continues to look for work to offset her loss of employment with the city.
