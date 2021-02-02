Scott County mulling possible bond referendum for new Juvenile Detention Center

Supervisor Tony Knobbe said he supports the recommendation, while Ken Croken said he could not support the plan "unless and until there is a commitment by this board to invest significant dollars in restorative justice and other programs that would reduce the need" for more cells.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson last week announced city officials plan to push forward a funding proposal in the hopes of getting a long-talked about Juvenile Assessment Center off the ground. Matson called on the county and surrounding communities "to also step up."

The center would provide early intervention screening and assessment for youth and families to identify and address factors contributing to concerning behavior that if unchecked could lead to criminal activity. The goal is to create a one-stop-shop where youth and families seeking help can access and navigate an array of local services available under one roof.

Kaiser said part of the consultants work would be to "help facilitate the process to make sure we're developing not just a facility, but a facility with services in place to respond to crime the best way possible," including trauma-informed care.

"We do spend quite a bit of our activities already in restorative justice programming," Kaiser said, responding to Croken. "And I am open to what more we can do, of course, to continue to lower our juvenile detention average population. But, the fact remains we still don't have enough space."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.