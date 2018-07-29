Scott County staff have begun investigating how to audio record the Board of Supervisors' meetings.
Tammy Speidel, facilities and support services director, said staff has consulted with one of its vendors, CEC (Communications Engineering Co.), to get "an idea of what parts and pieces we need for a request for proposal and what we'd need to make the components work together."
In an interview Thursday, Speidel said staff needed to understand the technology and equipment needed to make professional recordings of the county board's meetings and ultimately post them on the website.
She and IT Director Matt Hirst updated supervisors at a meeting last week.
According to Speidel, the board allocated $50,000 in the fiscal 2018-2019 budget to purchase equipment, which became available July 1.
But the initial bid put the cost of audio recording equipment alone at $49,200. To add video capabilities, Speidel said it was another $17,700 as well as $13,700 for new technology. In addition, there will be costs for conduit, power and other installation costs.
After the meeting, she said "They (county supervisors) must decide as a group are they just wanting to do audio, audio and video, or add the indexing and meeting management software." The software is what would allow indexing on the website giving a user the ability to listen to a specific section of a meeting instead of the entire meeting.
"It's imperative you have indexing of our meetings," Supervisor Ken Beck said.
The meetings are now, however, recorded by the Auditor's Office staff, who uses a recorder for keeping official minutes. If the public wanted, she said they could go to the Auditor's Office and listen to it or bring a medium to make a copy.
The issue of recording meetings first arose with the board in 2016, "but they couldn't reach consensus," Speidel said. "It came back last fall when they were doing budgeting for fiscal 2018."
She cautioned other issues to consider in putting meeting recordings on the website include offering language translation services or text for the hearing-impaired. "We have tried to have our website be ADA compliant," she said.
In addition, the board must consider how it would record public meetings held in other locations. For example, she said the upcoming elections will relocate the board's meeting to the courthouse.
She estimated a RFP will be out in the next three to four weeks and that a team, including Supervisor Beck, will evaluate them before making another presentation to the board.
"We need to get costs and decide if we're going to move forward or not," Beck said at the supervisors' meeting.
County Board Chair Tony Knobbe said audio alone might make it difficult in the future to identify who is speaking.
According to Speidel, the county could accept the CEC bid. "But we need to competitively bid it. They (CEC) likely will give us a bid."
She estimated it could be March before the equipment is purchased and installed, particularly if supervisors make site visits to the vendors' customers. "That's a good opportunity to give the board to understand what they're purchasing and see it in action," she added.