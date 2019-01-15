Scott County supervisors may consider a tax increase for next year to approve increased county staffing requests, including 10 new positions for the sheriff's department.
At a special work session Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors heard its first fiscal 2020 budget overview and learned of a $1.116 million gap between the administration's budget recommendation and the departments' requests for organizational changes.
"The requests have exceeded our revenues," said David Farmer, budget and administrative services director. "To fund (the gap), we're talking an increase in the tax rate."
To cover the requests, Farmer said the county would need to add 12 cents to its tax levy, in addition to an 11 cent increase planned for mental health funding. The organizational changes by the sheriff and county attorney would cost $906,251 with another $210,155 to adopt the recent recommendations by the county's compensation board to raise salaries of elected officials and deputies.
Each 1 cent tax increase is equal to $91,024 in revenue or $88,075 in property taxes.
According to Farmer, the 23 cent increase would represent a 4 percent increase in the tax rate. But taxpayers also are facing a 2.3 percent increase due to an increase in their taxable value as a result of the state rollback. That combined 6.3 increase would mean an additional $30 in taxes for the owner of a $150,000 house, he said.
The administration budget calls for expenditures of $64.69 million, but with the departmental requests, expenditures would be $65.81 million.
Revenues are estimated to be $64.25 million, up $2.28 million over 2019.
The proposed mental health levy increase would put Scott County at its statewide cap. In fiscal 2019, the county levied $4.11 million for its share of the region's mental health costs. In 2020, it is recommending a levy of $5.3 million.
"We were able to raise mental health (funding) last year without raising the total rate. We're not able to do that this year," Farmer said. Of the eastern Iowa counties that are part of the mental health regional system, he said Scott County was the only county to levy taxes.
As part of the presentation, Sheriff Tim Lane discussed his request for 10 new positions, including five correctional officers in the jail, where understaffing has led to frequent turnover. He also is requesting to add a full-time sex offender registry specialist, three deputies (for patrol) and a deputy in investigations.
Farmer said it is not likely the new debt will be incurred before March, so they would not begin paying back debt until 2021.
Board Chairman Tony Knobbe said what begins as one jab in taxes this year "becomes a jab, hook when you add next year's taxes."
The special budget session was called for city officials to get feedback from supervisors on the requests. Farmer said it is not a typical meeting and that traditionally the staff delivers a balanced budget to the board.
At the end of the meeting, the supervisors showed their support for Lane's proposal but questioned if overhiring could be a way to add staff without adding full-time positions.
Lane said the department is never at full staff because of the time it takes to train new personnel.