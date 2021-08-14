Scott County official proposes pilot program to curb youth detention

Scott County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck argues it's a question for the juvenile court officials, not the county.

"The diversion programs, the judges determine, you know, how that works and if they're going to use them or not," Beck said. "That's who they have to sell the program to."

Chief Juvenile Court Officer Scott Hobart was out of the office Friday and could not be reached for comment.

"These types of programs, again, are not something that's in the wheelhouse of the county," Beck said. "Ours is to detain the juveniles until they have their day in court. But, if it's a vessel by which we can reduce the cost to the county, then obviously that's something we're interested in. And, if it's something that will help the kids out, then obviously that's something we're interested in, too."

Beck, too, noted Vera French Community Mental Health Cengter operates a "very, very similar program, Multi-Systemic Therapy, that's all privately funded.