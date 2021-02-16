Scott County officials: FEMA vaccination site on hold, citing low number of doses

Scott County officials have put on hold a request urging the federal government to select the county as one of 100 planned COVID-19 mass vaccination sites, citing Scott County's low allotment of COVID-19 vaccines.
President Joe Biden's administration had announced plans to open 100 vaccination sites by the end of the month.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors earlier this month signed off on a letter to the Iowa Department of Public Health asking it to urge the Federal Emergency Management Agency establish a mass vaccination site in the county, seeing it as a potential, much-needed lifeline to get more residents inoculated against the coronavirus.
However, those plans are now on hold after county officials learned that the sites would not come with additional vaccines. Instead, the doses would have to be pulled from the county's existing allocation. That has lead to a growing hesitancy across the nation over adding more vaccination centers without a significant increase in vaccines, the Associated Press reported.
"Our issue is not our ability to administer the doses of vaccine that we are getting, it's the number of doses that we are getting in a weekly basis," Dave Donovan, Scott County Emergency Management Director said Tuesday.
Instead, FEMA would provide personnel and coordination for a larger vaccination site to augment efforts of area hospitals and health officials, Donovan said.
He said the county has reserved its request in the event the county receives additional doses, or should FEMA decide to allocate additional doses to designated mass vaccination sites.
"At this time, we have enough folks to put the shots in the arms, but as we told FEMA and the Iowa Department of Public Health that once we get to a point where … the number of doses exceed the number of people we have to put them in the arm that we could extend our welcome for them to come in," Scott County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck said.
Scott County has been receiving 2,250 weekly doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the state, with a majority — roughly three-quarters or more — being distributed to Genesis Health System, UnityPoint Health and Community Health Care, Inc., Donovan said. He said Scott County has reserved a few hundred remaining doses for a vaccination clinic scheduled for Saturday at NorthPark Mall to vaccinate critical front-line workers.
Iowa’s current focus in its vaccination effort is on seniors age 65 and older, teachers and child care workers, police and firefighters.
As of Monday, state officials reported that 364,150 people had received at least one dose needed for full protection. That number equates to 63.7% of the population that’s eligible for the vaccine, and 11.5% of the state’s entire population. At least 123,131 Iowans have now been fully vaccinated, per state health data.
A total of 597,725 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to the state of Iowa, and a total of 456,512 doses, or 76%, have been administered, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Scott County, 5,568 people have completed the two-dose cycle, for a vaccination rate of 3.21%, Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers told Scott County supervisors Tuesday. Another 13,717 people have received their first dose, according to state health department data.
Of those who have completed the two-dose vaccination cycle, 4,714 were Scott County residents. Another 12,089 Scott County residents had received a first dose. Iowa does not impose residency requirements to receive a vaccine, Rivers noted.
Supervisors on Tuesday expressed concerns about Scott County's low allocation of COVID-19 vaccines and worries about being able to ramp up vaccination efforts as vaccine supplies increase.
"Everyone is focused right now on the shortage of vaccine, but I do believe that is going to change, and it’s going to change very quickly," Supervisor Ken Croken cautioned. "And it’s for that reason I’m hoping … that we can get a FEMA clinic set up in Scott County so that when suddenly supply reaches demand there isn’t a delay because we don’t have anyone to put it in your arm."
Biden announced on Feb. 11 that the U.S. had secured contractual commitments from Moderna and Pfizer to deliver 600 million doses of vaccine by the end of July — more than a month earlier than initially anticipated.
And Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds during a stop in Davenport on Feb. 12 said she expects Iowa’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines will increase with the arrival of new single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, perhaps in March.
"The thing to remember is we can administer many times the number of immunizations to the vaccine we are receiving now," Rivers told county supervisors. "We can do 120 (immunizations) in an hour and about 1,000 a day. ... For the foreseeable future, I think we are very well situated with the" vaccination clinic at NorthPark Mall in Davenport, "and we’ve had other venues offer their facilities."
"At this point, we are well within being able to administer any vaccine that comes our way for the foreseeable future," Rivers said, noting the county's vaccine allocation does not include the limited supply the state is sending directly to pharmacies, including Hy-Vee and Walgreens in Scott County.
The comments come after Iowa health officials reversed a decision to withhold COVID-19 vaccines from five counties that were reported as not having used up to 80% of their allocation last week.
The decision drew criticism from several county health administrators, who said either that the state was mistaken or that bad weather had temporarily slowed their progress.
The announcement followed a new state rule designed to reduce the number of vaccine doses sitting in storage.
Donovan said state health health officials have assured Scott County that its weekly allocation of vaccines will remain consistent through the month of February, and that the county and its health partners have had no issues quickly administering vaccines.
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report