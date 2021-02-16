Scott County officials: FEMA vaccination site on hold, citing low number of doses

Instead, FEMA would provide personnel and coordination for a larger vaccination site to augment efforts of area hospitals and health officials, Donovan said.

He said the county has reserved its request in the event the county receives additional doses, or should FEMA decide to allocate additional doses to designated mass vaccination sites.

"At this time, we have enough folks to put the shots in the arms, but as we told FEMA and the Iowa Department of Public Health that once we get to a point where … the number of doses exceed the number of people we have to put them in the arm that we could extend our welcome for them to come in," Scott County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck said.

Scott County has been receiving 2,250 weekly doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the state, with a majority — roughly three-quarters or more — being distributed to Genesis Health System, UnityPoint Health and Community Health Care, Inc., Donovan said. He said Scott County has reserved a few hundred remaining doses for a vaccination clinic scheduled for Saturday at NorthPark Mall to vaccinate critical front-line workers.

Iowa’s current focus in its vaccination effort is on seniors age 65 and older, teachers and child care workers, police and firefighters.