Scott County officials: 'Leave the bear alone'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeff Harrison stepped in front of a bank of five microphones Wednesday morning and threw up his hands.

The Scott County conservation officer called a press conference near Vander Veer Park’s lagoon to plead for the safety of a black bear — and the people who seek to take its picture.

Over the last three or four days a black bear has been spotted moving south through Clinton County and into Scott County. It was spotted Tuesday evening in Eldridge, prompting crowds of people armed with cellphones to go in search of it.

Harrison said he estimated as many as 150 gathered to catch a glimpse of the black bear, which he estimated is anywhere from 2 to 4 years old and weighs around 400 pounds. He confirmed the bear is male.

“It’s a bear. A large wild animal,” Harrison said. “Unfortunately, people want to see the bear, to get a picture of the bear and we have a situation where people are following, tracking, stalking the bear. It’s creating a possibly dangerous situation for people or the bear. That bear was exhausted yesterday. It was tired and thirsty. And people were yelling at it, trying to get it to look toward their cameras.

“We are asking people to leave the bear alone. We don’t want to have to euthanize this bear.”