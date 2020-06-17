Scott County officials: 'Leave the bear alone'

Jeff Harrison stepped in front of a bank of five microphones Wednesday morning and threw up his hands.
The Scott County conservation officer called a press conference near Vander Veer Park’s lagoon to plead for the safety of a black bear — and the people who seek to take its picture.
Over the last three or four days a black bear has been spotted moving south through Clinton County and into Scott County. It was spotted Tuesday evening in Eldridge, prompting crowds of people armed with cellphones to go in search of it.
Harrison said he estimated as many as 150 gathered to catch a glimpse of the black bear, which he estimated is anywhere from 2 to 4 years old and weighs around 400 pounds. He confirmed the bear is male.
“It’s a bear. A large wild animal,” Harrison said. “Unfortunately, people want to see the bear, to get a picture of the bear and we have a situation where people are following, tracking, stalking the bear. It’s creating a possibly dangerous situation for people or the bear. That bear was exhausted yesterday. It was tired and thirsty. And people were yelling at it, trying to get it to look toward their cameras.
“We are asking people to leave the bear alone. We don’t want to have to euthanize this bear.”
Harrison said the plan is to let the bear turn back north and head for wherever his home might be. If that doesn’t work, the 28-year conservation department veteran said they may sedate it.
“We are going to give the bear some time to get on his way, but we can’t let him get out on to Interstate 80. We have two darts, the proper mixture to sedate the bear,” Harrison said. “I have a trailer I can use and we can take the bear to Yellow River State Forest and it can go from there.”
Yellow River State Forest is located in Allamakee County in northeast Iowa.
Harrison said he doesn’t know why the bear moved south, but offered the possibility of abundant grain. The conservation officer said grain offers a quick way for bears to build back up after winter hibernation and the animals have been known to get on grain barges moving down the Mississippi.
“They eat their fill and roll off the barge,” Harrison explained. “And then it’s just a matter of which side of the river they swim to.”
