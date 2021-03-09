 Skip to main content
Scott County opens registration for COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people with disabilities and their care staff
Scott County opens registration for COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people with disabilities and their care staff

012221-qc-nws-covid-064

Workers from the Scott County Health Department and other health agencies prepare to open the vaccination clinic for health care workers in Scott County on Thursday at the old Sears store at NorthPark Mall in Davenport.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Scott County Department of Public Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 10, for people with disabilities and their attendant care staff.

The clinic will be at the former Sears department store, North Park Mall, Davenport.

Registration for the clinic begins today at 1 p.m. at http://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov and is only available through this link.

The second dose of the vaccine will be given three weeks later to people vaccinated at this clinic. The clinic will feature the Pfizer vaccine.

Eligible are:

  • People with disabilities living in a home setting that are dependent on attendant care staff and their attendant care staff (Phase 1B Tier 2)
  • People identified as attendant care staff, even if they are a family member, are eligible under this group.

Additional clinics for all priority groups will be scheduled as supply increases.

Tips for using the online scheduling system can be found here: scottcountyiowa.net/health/pub/COVID-19/resources/Guidance/For_Public-How_to_Schedule_A_Vaccine.pdf

