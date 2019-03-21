Scott County has joined a growing list of Iowa counties lining up in opposition to proposed state legislation that would put heavier trucks on rural roads.
At its meeting Thursday night, the Scott County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to approve a resolution opposing Senate Study Bill 1045 and Senate File 184.
"This is a threat to public safety that we, on a county level, are not equipped to respond to," Supervisor Ken Croken said.
The bill, which is making its way through the Iowa Senate, would allow heavy trucks carrying raw forestry products to obtain a permit to haul up to 130,000 pounds on primary and non-primary highways.
At Tuesday's county board meeting, County Engineer Jon Burgstrum said the load limit is an increase of 50,000 pounds from the current 80,000 pounds.
If the legislation is approved, he said "these trucks can haul from a job site on any secondary road. There's potential of having these loads run on the county roads and county bridges."
Burgstrum said counties would not be notified of the occurrences or be allowed to restrict them. The Iowa Department of Transportation would issue the permits.
"It's taking secondary roads out of the loop," he said.
For Scott County, which owns and maintains 115 bridges including 21 considered structurally deficient, as well as other jurisdictions across Iowa, this could become a serious issue.
"This has a huge impact for bridge failures — maybe not in Scott County but elsewhere," said Burgstrum, who also is past president of the Iowa County Engineers Association.
County Adminstrator Mahesh Sharma said the issue appears to be spreading across the country and not limited to Iowa.
In Iowa, organizations such as the Iowa State Association of Counties, Iowa State Association of County Supervisors, Iowa County Engineers Association, BSNF Railway Co. and Union Pacific Railroad are opposing the bill. County boards across the state also are voicing objections including Clinton and Linn counties, which passed similar resolutions. Supporting the bill is the Iowa Wood Industry Association.
The bill has already passed the Senate's Transportation Committee and is working its way through the Senate’s Ways and Means Committee.
Supervisor John Maxwell told his fellow board members he has already reached out to the Scott County delegation. "I tried my best to get them to hear us," he said.
In the resolution, Scott County indicated there is not adequate funding to replace or rehabilitate the county's bridges at the rate they are deteriorating and the increased loads would accelerate deterioration. The document also points out that Scott County's bridges were designed for loads that were legal back when they were constructed. Many of the county's bridges are now 50 years old, county officials have said.