Scott County overtakes Rock Island County briefly in COVID-19 cases

This will be known as the week Scott County overtook Rock Island County with more positive COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, Scott County had 1,508 compared to Rock Island County’s 1,501. However, on Thursday, Rock Island County with 49 for the day had 1,550,13 more than Scott County. If it was an election, it would likely be called a dead heat.
Rock Island County has less population but has still led in the amount of positive cases in the two counties for weeks since early on in the coronavirus, in part because of an outbreak at a Tyson plant in Rock Island County.
The White House task force on the coronavirus also said Iowa remains in the red zone which indicates heightened coronavirus activity in the state. Scott County is second to Polk County in the state with a 523-case increase in the last three weeks.
Friday, July 24
- Amid higher revenues than expected despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Moline is still considering privatizing four departments, including human resources, information technology, engineering and inspections.
- After Gov. Kim Reynolds allowed stores to pay deposits on turned in bottles and cans in Iowa again, Hy-Vee is leaving it up to its individual stores to decide their own policy on accepting them again. The ban is lifted Sunday, July 26, in the state.
- Long lines greet many citizens at the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles office in Silvis, even though the state is urging people to file car registrations online and is giving them until Nov. 1 to update their driver’s license and/or plates.
- The Iowa High School Athletic Association cut two games off the regular season football schedule but added two rounds and all teams to the football playoffs in an announcement Friday.
- COVID-19 cases continued to climb across the Quad-Cities with Iowa’s Scott County now trailing Rock Island County’s 1,451 positive cases by less than 40.
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation extending an order that bars and restaurants require patrons to remain at least six feet apart to limit the spread of COVID-19.
- School unions for Bettendorf and Davenport schools expressed concerns about Gov. Kim Reynolds back-to-school mandate. On July 17, the governor announced that schools either have to have traditional in-person learning full-time or a mixture of in-person and remote learning that requires at least 50% in person while allowing families the opportunity to opt out and have full-time virtual classes. Districts can also seek a waiver from any in-person learning due to increased numbers of COVID-19 in their district.
- The Davenport Community Schools District is preparing to have some students in the classroom in August, though it intends to ask for a waiver that would allow for a fully virtual start to the school year because of COVID-19.
- Illinois COVID-19 testing positivity rate remains at 3.4%
Saturday, July 25
- Businesses in the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities took between $312 million and $593 million in stimulus loans. The loans do not have to be repaid if the companies meet certain criteria.
- Rock Island will decide Monday if it will make permanent the closing of bars at 2 a.m. Mayor Mike Thoms, also the liquor commissioner in the city ordered the closing at 2 a.m. instead of 3 a.m. a few weeks ago when video he saw showed proper social distancing was not taking place late at night in and around bars in the city.
- Some runners opted to run the actual 46th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 course Saturday in the race that most ran virtually this month at various locations. Officially, only 3,441 runners participated, though they could run or walk the 7 mile distance anytime between July 1 and July 25. Of the 3,441, 336 ran the Arconic Jr. Bix for runners 12 years and younger, with the rest running a seven-mile course or the two-mile Prairie Farm Quick Bix.
- About 250 protesters against Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker converged on Springfield Saturday to protest his orders during the pandemic meant to help cure the state of the pandemic.
- .Hundreds of vehicles came to Des Moines Friday to protest Gov.Reynolds’ order to return students to school at the outset of this school year. Many educators would like to have more virtual learning online allowed.
- The COVID-19 surge continued in the Quad-Cities with Scott County’s 1,440 now within 20 of Rock Island County’s total of positive cases.
Sunday, July 26
- The Quad-Cities three professional sports teams don’t know when they will play again but are staying in touch with fans by having reduced staffs fill merchandise and advance ticket orders.
- With 33 new cases Sunday, Scott County overtook Rock Island County by one positive test since the onset of the pandemic with a total of 1,473.
Monday, July 27
- The CCIW postponed all fall sports in the conference that includes Augustana College.
- The decision to change Rock Island’s bar closing times permanently to 2 a.m. was voted down, meaning closing time will return to 3 a.m. Aug. 4. Despite a 4-2 vote in favor of closing the bars at 2 a.m., a super majority was required due to suspending the rules of two required readings (before a vote).
- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker visited the Rock Island County Health Department and urged people to wear face coverings. The same day it was announced that Scott County has 1,486 positive cases, compared 1,480 in Rock Island County. It is the second straight day Scott County has a larger total after Rock Island County has had more for many weeks.
- The Iowa Medical Society called for a statewide order to wear masks. The plea came from the Society and a coalition of healthcare organizations representing more than 1,200 doctors, nurses, pharmacists and healthcare professionals, which sent a joint letter to Gov. Reynolds making the plea.
- The Davenport Community School District board largely supports the idea seeking a waiver for virtual classes in the district, rather than having to have at least 50% of classes being required to be held in person.
- The Rock Island-Milan School District held a virtual meeting with stakeholders on its return to learn plan. Assistant Superintendent Kathy Ruggeberg said schools would be in touch with families next week about picking up materials for a successful remote learning experience and students would learn teacher assignments.
- The Moline-Coal Valley School Board approved a 2020-2021 budget and a plan to enhance the district’s alternative education programming Monday. The board also approved $1.9 million in CARES Act funding. The board approved a $1.9 million budget deficit but still has a fund balance of $29.2 million and an overall ending fund balance for all funds of $60.3 million. Chief Financial Officer Dave McDermott also said he expects the deficit to be reduced.
- Republican State Rep Darren Bailey asked a judge recently if he could add a fifth complaint in his lawsuit against the Illinois Governor. Bailey is from Clay County, which has had only nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths with 1,500 tests being administered. The statistics indicate COVID-19 does not meet the definition of a health emergency in that county, Bailey argued. A health emergency is what Pritzker cites as granting him authority to utilize emergency powers.
Tuesday, July 28
- Davenport Community Schools Board approved hiring a COVID-19 coordinator for $87,000 per year to deal with pandemic preparations in all the schools. Having students in school buildings requires things like having drinking fountains that only will let a person fill a water bottle, taping lines in hallways to direct foot traffic and getting needed PPE and other needed supplies.
- Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and the city council issued a proclamation, urging residents and visitors to the city to adhere to all COVID-19 regulations, including wearing face coverings when in the city.
- Two college officials urged their students to be safe and responsible while noting they are prepared at St. Ambrose University and Eastern Iowa Community College. Both schools are asking students to make a pledge to do things like wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
- Scott County has 1,499 positive tests to Rock Island County’s 1,491.
- The Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced it will distribute N95 masks Saturday at businesses while supplies last. The gift did require interested businesses to pick them up at locations on both sides of the river.
Wednesday, July 29
- The Illinois High School Association approved spring football games in a seven game season beginning March 5 among many other adjustments to the sports schedule which will allow all sports to have a season. Playoffs in some sports may not happen and won’t be decided for a while. Traditional spring sports will play a new summer season from May 3 through June 6.
- St. Ambrose University’s conference, the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference shifted several fall sports to spring semester while maintaining a fall schedule for men’s and women’s cross country. Men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball will be played in the spring, when the NAIA will host championships for them.
- Tyson Foods announced it will launch weekly COVID-19 testing at its plants and hire 200 health care professionals in a stepped-up effort to avert COVID-19 in its plants in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska. Plants in all three states have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Pleasant Valley Community School District adopted a hybrid model for classes to begin in August. Its board voted to adopt a mixed online-/traditional model for instruction for at least the first few weeks of the school year.
- Scott County has the second biggest increase in the state for positive COVID-19 cases the past three weeks, trailing only Polk County, but just ahead of Dubuque County. Scott County had 523 positive cases in three weeks for a total of 1,509 cases. The three counties represent nearly 37% of the new cases confirmed in the state. The numbers were made available through a release of the White House coronavirus task force.
- MercyOne Clinton Medical Center will return to restricting visitors at all its facilities, while COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Clinton County, it announced. Effective Thursday, no visitors will be allowed in the hospital except in extenuating circumstances or in the case of children and maternity units. For approved exceptions only one visitor per day will be allowed.
- Davenport and Bettendorf buses will resume fare collection Aug. 3. Certain ongoing social distancing precautions will remain in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to a release from Davenport Public Works.
Thursday, July 29
- Only school districts in Iowa counties where the two-week average of positive new coronavirus tests is at least 15% will be allowed to operate completely online under state guidance issued Thursday. With no counties currently above that threshold, at this point it appears all Iowa students are headed back to school in their district’s buildings this fall. Families and those under quarantine can request a hybrid plan.
- The Quad-City COVID-19 Coalition announced a new campaign to remind people about the importance of wearing face coverings and social distancing. The campaign is called "Take the QC Promise" and "Mask Up: Quad-Cities Together."
- With 49 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday, Rock Island County has 1,550 overall to Scott County's 1,537.
- Illinois Gov. Pritzker warned his state restrictions like closing bars and restaurants could return to several counties if a number of metrics keep rising. All 102 counties are currently in Phase 4, which means businesses are allowed to operate within public health guidelines such as capacity limits including crowds must be 50 or less and wearing face masks.
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds defended her lack of a face mask requirement for the state, indicating some people dispute that facial coverings help prevent the spread of the virus, an idea an overwhelming majority of health care professionals reject.
Friday, July 31
The Rock Island County Health Department reported one death and 25 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. The death was a man in his 90s, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County to 31.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.