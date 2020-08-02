Scott County overtakes Rock Island County briefly in COVID-19 cases

This will be known as the week Scott County overtook Rock Island County with more positive COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, Scott County had 1,508 compared to Rock Island County’s 1,501. However, on Thursday, Rock Island County with 49 for the day had 1,550,13 more than Scott County. If it was an election, it would likely be called a dead heat.

Rock Island County has less population but has still led in the amount of positive cases in the two counties for weeks since early on in the coronavirus, in part because of an outbreak at a Tyson plant in Rock Island County.

The White House task force on the coronavirus also said Iowa remains in the red zone which indicates heightened coronavirus activity in the state. Scott County is second to Polk County in the state with a 523-case increase in the last three weeks.

Friday, July 24