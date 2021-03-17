Scott County panel rules Supervisor Maxwell's seat vacant

A panel of Scott County officials has declared a vacancy in office of county supervisor held by John Maxwell.
The vote was 2-1.
Reaction from Republican Scott County Supervisor John Maxwell on decision by 2 Democrats on 3-member panel to declare his seat vacant on board of supervisor because of dual role as a supervisor and school board member on Davenport Conference Board. pic.twitter.com/XNCFAeP2NV— Tom Barton (@tjbarton83) March 17, 2021
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz, County Recorder Rita Vargas, both Democrats, and County Treasurer Mike Fennelly, a Republican, voted on party lines to decide Maxwell vacated his seat with his reelection to the North Scott school board in 2019.
