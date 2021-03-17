 Skip to main content
Scott County panel rules Supervisor Maxwell's seat vacant
SCOTT COUNTY

Scott County panel rules Supervisor Maxwell's seat vacant

A panel of Scott County officials has declared a vacancy in office of county supervisor held by John Maxwell.

The vote was 2-1.

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz, County Recorder Rita Vargas, both Democrats, and County Treasurer Mike Fennelly, a Republican, voted on party lines to decide Maxwell vacated his seat with his reelection to the North Scott school board in 2019.

This story will be updated.

