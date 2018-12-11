A Scott County Conservation park ranger was recognized Tuesday for his efforts in saving a kayaker from drowning last summer at West Lake Park.
Josh Sabin was presented with the county's Employee of the Quarter honor at an awards ceremony hosted by the Scott County Board of Supervisors. Sabin, who also celebrated 10 years of service with the department, was surprised by the honor.
Holding his 17-month-old son Levi and joined by his wife Katherine, Sabin received the award during the county's PRIDE Recognition ceremony.
"Every day, every one of you has an impact on someone's life," Sheriff's Captain Joe Caffery told the crowd of nearly 75 county employees and elected officials. But on Aug. 6, Savin's actions saved a life, he said.
Caffery detailed how Sabin responded to the call of an overturned kayak and kayaker in need of assistance at West Lake. "In an instant, Josh determined (the man) was not close enough to throw anything to," Caffery said.
Sabin also realized there was no time to retrieve a boat so he removed his duty equipment, jumped in the water, swam to the man and pulled him to shore. Without a life jacket, the man was struggling to stay afloat as he clung to the kayak.
"If not for Josh's quick thinking, good physical condition and swimming ability, the man would have drowned," Caffery said.
In accepting the award, Sabin thanked the Sheriff's Department because he knew Sheriff's Deputy Jay Wilson also was responding to the call and would arrive quickly.
"I did what any officer or deputy would do," he said.
After the ceremony, Sabin added, "It's nice to get recognized. But I think anybody would have done the same thing if put in the same position."
During the ceremony, 15 employees also were honored for their milestone years of service. Among them were Barb Vance and Barb Wright, both of the treasurer's office, who celebrated their 40th anniversaries.
In addition, the county board honored Gina Acosta for her retirement from the Sheriff's Office and longtime treasurer Bill Fennelly, who will retire at the end of the year.
Fennelly, whose son Bill Fennelly was elected to succeed him, has served 38 years in public service with Scott County, including 24 years as treasurer.
"It's been a real ride," Fennelly said, recalling that he has worked with nine different county administrators during his tenure. He applauded Vance and her efforts. "If it wasn't for her, I guarantee I wouldn't still be here."
County Board Chair Tony Knobbe also honored his fellow supervisors, Diane Holst and Carol Earnhardt, who are stepping down after this term.