Thirty-eight percent of Scott County staff pay is below market-rate, a study has found.
The county is moving to a market-based compensation system for its next budget. The draft of a study performed by Tempe, Arizona-based Public Sector Personnel Consultants found 62 percent of the county’s compensation is within market rate; but 38 percent is below.
Human Resources Director Mary Thee said it has been about 40 years since the county’s compensation packages have been compared to other counties and the private sector.
“I think the important aspect of the statistic was to share the fact that most county jobs have been adequately paid throughout the years,” Thee said.
While the final document is not yet ready, County Board Chair Tony Knobbe said “We’ve made the commitment that nobody was going to go backward in this process.
“Some people might go slower or have to be employed with the county longer to get raises going forward, or some may be maxed out and if that’s the case we may want to help them look around to find the next part of their career,” he said.
Everybody’s looking for the best price, Knobbe said. “As a tax payer I don’t want to find we’re paying way over the market. But that’s not what the study is finding.”
The new salary system will take effect July 1, the first day of the new fiscal year. Given budget talks have begun, Knobbe said the study has been a big help.
“We voted to accept the concept of the study and go down this path,” Knobbe said. “We voted to proceed toward implementation. The county has been able to come to agreements with two of the unions very quickly and there has been wide acceptance of this by both upper-level staff and rank and file, as well.”
Knobbe said PSPC was to have the study done by Sept. 1, “but we asked them to change some things in mid-study," so they had still only delivered a draft.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane was disappointed the study was not completed by Sept. 1, because he wanted to it to go into negotiations with the unions that represent the administrative staff, deputies and corrections officers.
He said the Sheriff’s Department has experienced “wage compression," and "problems with being completely upside down with some lower ranks making more money than higher ranks.”
Elected officials were not included in the salary study, he said, but other departments have similar issues.
“The recommendation was to move away from the current compensation system, so I wanted to do some focus groups with departments and get feedback before we made the recommendation,” Thee said. “Secondly this is the first time the county has done a study of this magnitude in forty-plus years, and I don’t believe anyone truly understood the magnitude of all of the moving parts."
“Again, we’re still working with the vendor to proof the data, verify their recommendations for Fair Labor Standards Act status, negotiate with unions, draft administrative policies to implement the changes, build new salary scales in our payroll system, finalize impacts on individual employees, etc.,” Thee said. “I cannot provide a definitive date for a final clean draft. I will assure you that the goal is for implementation on July 1 and that will be met.”
Thee said many of the county’s positions don't often match up with those in the private sector.
“Every job in the county is not included as they were not able to find a good sampling for all jobs,” she said. “Not all jobs have private sector matches and not all governmental functions are performed in the private sector.”
“The art of assembling a classification and compensation study of this magnitude relies on the skill set or 'art' of PSPC,” Thee said. “Factors that go into the art of the study include understanding the actual job and how it relates to other organizations beyond titling, addressing compression issues, reviewing internal equity in a department and equity across the countywide organization.”
She said that the board’s action in October was to direct staff to assemble the recommendations in the forthcoming budget, and move away from the Hay compensation system that the county has long been using and revise current administrative policies.
Thee said she continues to work with the county’s budget and administrative services director to assemble the recommended data in the FY20 budget. Then she will present updated administrative policies to the board regarding implementation.
“Once it is all approved employees will be placed on a step on their new range, so even if your current scale is below market you won’t see a substantial wage increase,” she said. “The board has agreed that no one will lose wages as part of the study.