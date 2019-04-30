Scott County supervisors are considering an $80,700 bid from a local gun manufacturer to replace the sheriff department's semi-automatic rifles.
Major Shawn Roth told the Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday that the department recommends the bid from Milan-based LMT (Lewis Machine & Tool) even though it was not the lowest bid.
The department wants to replace 46 semi-automatic rifles, which are assigned to its deputies, and replace nearly all of its current inventory.
He said 13 bids, ranging from $60,000 to $140,000, were received, but there was "a wide variety in the quality of rifles." The purchase, included in the county's capital funds budget for fiscal 2019, was estimated at $86,000.
Roth said he and five deputies, who are firearms instructors, field-tested rifles from both LMT and Rock River Arms, of Colona. That manufacturer bid $79,646.
"The quality of the weapon is there. It's a good product and it's a good company," Roth told supervisors. "If we have an issue, they're a local company we can go knock on their door."
LMT, which will be moving to a new facility in Eldridge, also included free training for five of the county’s firearms instructors to become certified armorers with that weapon in its bid, he added.
Roth said some of the other bids came from authorized dealers but they were still for guns from LMT. "There is more of a comfort level coming from directly from the manufacturer," he said.
Supervisor Ken Beck asked what will happen to the guns being replaced as well as how often is such a weapon needed by the department.
"I'd like to say never," Roth said. He added "I'd rather have the weapon and never use it" than have his deputies face a situation where they are out gunned.
After the meeting, Roth said decisions have not been made about disposing the original rifles, but the county might consider an employee buyback program for the deputies or sell them through a federally-licensed gun dealer. However, some rifles acquired through a military surplus program must be returned to the military.
"I would be delighted if you were going to take all those guns and destroy them," Supervisor Ken Croken said. "Those guns will end up in the wrong place, and that concerns me."
Supervisor Brinson Kinzer said it is the board's obligation to make sure the sheriff's deputies have the appropriate equipment. "You have to have every possible means to protect this county."
The board will vote on the purchase at its regular board meeting Thursday night.