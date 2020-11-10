Scott County poll worker, Rock Island County coroner have COVID-19

A Scott County poll worker is hospitalized with COVID-19, and those who worked near him are on alert, the county auditor said.

The man is not being identified, but Auditor Roxanna Moritz said he has been hospitalized in Iowa City since Friday. The seven other poll workers who were assigned to the same precinct were notified, she said.

"I've also spoken with the (Scott County) Health Department, and it's likely he was infected prior to the election," she said. "This is why we wanted to do early voting, so this didn't happen."

Some poll workers were on edge during the long election day, she said, because they were required to meet COVID-19-positive voters at their vehicles for curbside voting. Though they wore masks and did their best to keep a distance, "There was an emotional strain to it," she said.

Meanwhile, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson also is infected with the coronavirus and was recovering Tuesday at home.

He was quite ill at the onset of the infection but said he is feeling better and hopes to return to work next week.

"I've been so careful," he said of performing his job during the pandemic. "Looking back, I have no idea where I got it. It just goes to show you that anybody can get it."

Gustafson's deputy coroners work in separate offices, he said, and have been able to respond as needed to all county deaths in his absence.

