Scott County Pool closed for summer

Public recreational opportunities are opening up in Scott County, but the swimming pool at Scott County Park is not one of them, according to a news release from the Scott County Conservation Board.

Because of COVID-19, the pool will remain closed for the summer and there will be no lessons. Refunds will be issued to those who have already registered.

Parks: Have reopened, but visitors are reminded to abide by social distancing rules and not gather in groups of more than 10.

Restrooms and shower buildings will re-open on Friday. (Only pit latrines are available now.)

The beach and boathouse at West Lake Park are closed because of the ongoing restoration project, but the shelters and disc golf course are open.

Campgrounds: All modern campgrounds are open on a first-come, first-served basis, but only for self-contained campers (those with internal water and restroom facilities) until Friday. At that time (Friday), primitive campgrounds also will re-open and tent camping may resume.