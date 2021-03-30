Scott County property assessments jump 8.5% amid booming COVID-19 real estate market

The 2021 assessment will be the basis for property taxes payable in the fall of 2022 and spring of 2023.

Assessors can use their discretion to adjust property assessments for individual cities, neighborhoods, subdivisions or properties to reflect local real estate market trends.

Otherwise, all properties would be subject to a blanket equalization order by the Iowa Department of Revenue. Such an order would set assessed values for all properties within a certain classification by a certain percentage to attain the mandated median ratio, "whether individual properties need the full adjustment or not," McManus said.

The latest data from the Federal Housing Finance Authority shows a 3.73% increase in home prices for the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area from the prior year and a 15.47% increase over the last five years. Nationwide, home prices increased nearly 11% from the prior year.

"We definitely are seeing homes selling for more than they used to sell," said Caroline Ruhl, CEO of Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors. "We are seeing multiple offers in many situations. When I look at our data, regionally across the board, homes have sold for 6% more than a year ago. When I look at just the Quad-Cities, Illinois was up 8% and Iowa was up 4%. Generally, what we see is lower-price homes appreciate more than higher-priced homes.