Scott County supervisors will consider a proposed an $89.748 million budget that includes the first increase in its urban tax levy in a decade.
David Farmer, the county's budget and administrative services director, said Wednesday the administration's recommended budget is up $6.1 million from $83.61 million in fiscal 2019. He presented the proposed 2020 budget Tuesday to the county board.
Farmer said the proposed budget increases the urban levy rate 19 cents from $5.82 per $1,000 taxable valuation in fiscal 2019 to $6.01 in fiscal 2020. The rural levy rate increases 18 cents from $8.75 per $1,000 taxable valuation to $8.93.
"The urban rate has either remained flat or went down in the past 10 years," he said.
Farmer said the need for a tax increase was driven by increased organizational changes, including six new positions for the sheriff's office, as well the need to maximize the mental health tax levy.
The urban levy increase would mean an additional $27.70 in county property taxes, or a 5.7 percent increase, for the owner of $150,000 home. The median home in Scott County was $153,200 as of January, according to Census figures.
The rural rate increase would add $32.07, a 4.4 percent increase, to county property taxes on a $150,000 home.
Farmer said the budget, which follows the county's methodology of "budgeting for outcomes," predicts revenues to increase from $79.41 million to $83.43 million.
"The bulk comes from property taxes," he said, adding that the county derives 64.6 percent of its revenues from property taxes.
He expects increases in taxable valuations due to growth in residential, commercial and industrial properties. "We saw big growth (14.6 percent) in industrial property last year," Farmer said, pointing to investments by Sterilite and Kraft in Davenport and an expansion by Arconic in Riverdale.
Taxable valuation is expected to rise from $8.7 billion to $9.1 billion. Residential property still makes up the largest share, with $299.57 billion in taxable value.
Farmer said of the $6.1 million difference in the new budget over prior year, the large budget items are:
- $1.5 million for capital projects, which includes secondary roads and general information technology projects.
- $2.5 million for public safety and legal services, which includes increased salary and benefits costs proposed by a county-wide salary survey as well as $622,000 for organizational changes in the sheriff's and county attorney's offices. Of that, $400,000 is budgeted for the juvenile detention center to cover increased costs from having to house juveniles out of county when the center is full.
- $840,000 for mental health expenses.
- $540,000 for secondary roads' general operating costs.
The budget proposes raising the mental health tax levy rate to the maximum allowed by the state, $30.78 per capita, which Farmer said will generate $5.3 million. The current levy is $23.84 per capita as the county.
Personnel costs are expected to increase by a total of $1.06 million including $546,615 in cost of living wage increases, and $513,806 in applied Compensation Study and step recommendations to new salary scales. Staffing changes, including six new full-time positions in the sheriff's office/jail, will add $690,744.