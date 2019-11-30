Scott County provides wheelchair charging stations at several facilities

Visitors with battery-powered wheelchairs or scooters now can recharge them at several of Scott County's facilities, thanks in part to a state grant promoting healthy lifestyles and disability inclusiveness.
The county installed seven wheelchair charging stations in September in an effort to make its facilities more accessible. They are at the Scott County Courthouse; Scott County Administrative Center; Scott County Park (3); West Lake Park; and Buffalo Shore Campground. At the parks, among the sites are Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, accessible campgrounds.
Christina McDonough, community transformation consultant for the county's health department, said the project was the result of a $4,000 in Disability Inclusive 5-2-1-0 funding recently awarded by the Iowa Department of Health. But she has hoped to bring the equipment to Scott County ever since seeing a presentation on wheelchair charging stations at public buildings a few years ago.
McDonough leads the Community Transformation Program, which aims to make it easier to live healthy by offering information and free technical assistance to make improvements at workplaces or in the community.
The stations include a basic power source for onboard chargers, 24V 5A three-stage battery charger, and a dual USB charging ports, which she said also allows users to charge their telephones while their wheelchair is charged. Each station has cords available for users.
At the courthouse and administrative center, which each has a charging station, the county has an average of 1,000 visitors a day.
McDonough said some of the chargers also were installed at facilities operated by Scott County Conservation, whose services also promote healthy lifestyles and outdoor physical activities and whose visitors include those in wheelchairs.
"Installing wheelchair charging stations at ADA accessible campgrounds and our pool helps Conservation achieve goals of being more inclusive and encouraging disabled citizens to participated in outdoor recreation," Scott County Conservation Executive Director Roger Kean said.
Each charging station, which will remain at the outdoor facilities year-round, is weather-resistant.
As part of Iowa's Healthiest State initiative, began in 2017, the Iowa Department of Health introduced the 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! campaign to promote healthy living into schools, childcare and out-of-school programs, health care practices and workplaces. The 5-2-1-0 campaign helps promotes healthy choices: 5 - servings of fruits or vegetables daily; 2 - hours or less of recreational screen time;1 - hour or more of physical activity; and 0 - sugary drinks and more water.
For more information on the charging stations, call 563-326-8611.