Scott County provides wheelchair charging stations at several facilities

Visitors with battery-powered wheelchairs or scooters now can recharge them at several of Scott County's facilities, thanks in part to a state grant promoting healthy lifestyles and disability inclusiveness.

The county installed seven wheelchair charging stations in September in an effort to make its facilities more accessible. They are at the Scott County Courthouse; Scott County Administrative Center; Scott County Park (3); West Lake Park; and Buffalo Shore Campground. At the parks, among the sites are Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, accessible campgrounds.

Christina McDonough, community transformation consultant for the county's health department, said the project was the result of a $4,000 in Disability Inclusive 5-2-1-0 funding recently awarded by the Iowa Department of Health. But she has hoped to bring the equipment to Scott County ever since seeing a presentation on wheelchair charging stations at public buildings a few years ago.

McDonough leads the Community Transformation Program, which aims to make it easier to live healthy by offering information and free technical assistance to make improvements at workplaces or in the community.