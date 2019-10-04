Scott County is raising the weight limits on some of its secondary road bridges for two months to assist farmers hauling grain during harvest.
The County Board unanimously approved a resolution Thursday night increasing the standard 40-ton limit for tractor-trailer vehicles to 48 tons on select bridges through late November.
Angie Kersten, assistant county engineer, said the change will impact 14 secondary road bridges that had posted this summer with load limit restrictions. She said inspectors determined the bridges can carry the heavier loads but the posted restrictions "prevented them from hauling at that weight."
The vote came two days after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' signed a proclamation allowing for overweight loads of grain on all Iowa highways between Oct. 1 and Nov. 29. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit.
"We're trying to help the farmers," Kersten said. "If the bridge can take it and the governor allows it, we don't want to restrict them unnecessarily."
Scott County Board Chairman Tony Knobbe said it is common practice to allow for heavier loads during the fall. "They've got to get their grain to market," said Knobbe, a hobbyist farmer. By removing the weight limits "it means fewer trips over the course of harvest."
Kersten said Scott County posted load limits on 20 of its bridges in July due to their deteriorating condition.
She conceded that the heavier loads will accelerate deterioration. "As an entity that maintains the bridges and roads, we're not excited about the proclamation. But we recognize if it is allowed by the governor, it is something we'll comply with," Kersten added.
The 48 tons will apply only to semi-trucks. After Nov. 29, the bridges revert to their regular 40-ton limits.
Without the ability to carry overweight loads, farmers would have had to haul smaller loads and make more trips or travel further to avoid the bridges. "We knew it would cause a hardship," she said.