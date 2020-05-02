Scott County receives some unusable masks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Some KN95 masks recently received from an overseas supplier by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency did not pass testing, and agency director Dave Donovan is working with local distributors to have them returned.

The emergency agency is helping county organizations — health care, long-term care and first responders — find personal protection equipment, or PPE, to deal with increased need due to the the COVID-19 pandemic.

The problem of KN95 masks that don't meet testing and therefore can't be used in situations requiring an N95 mask has cropped up in other parts of the country, too, including in a large shipment the state of Illinois received from China.

Even so, Donovan said the county still has a stock of N95 masks, and he is seeking other sources for traditional U.S.-manufactured N95 masks.

Overall, most Scott County organizations are doing well on PPE supplies, with the exception of a few long-term care facilities, Donovan said Friday.