Scott County records ninth COVID-19 death

An additional death due to COVID-19 was reported in Scott County Friday, giving it nine. Also, Scott County had seven more positive cases, giving it 329, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The Quad-Cities now has 34 deaths caused by COVID-19.

The Rock Island County Health department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total number to 665. Currently, 20 patients are hospitalized. The total number of deaths remains at 25, according to the health department.

The new cases are:

Three men in their 20s, who are isolating at home

Two men in their 40s, who are isolating at home

Two women in their 30s, who are isolating at home

A man in his 80s, who is isolating at home.

A woman in her 20s, who is isolating at home.

A man in his 50s, who is isolating at home.

A man in his 30s, who is isolating at home.

A woman in her 70s, who is isolating at home.

A woman in her 40s, who is isolating at home

This virus is still circulating in the community, the health department stressed in its release

It also urged people to not relax these precautions:

Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill.

Keep at least six feet between you and anyone else.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow.

Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies. Also, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday announced 2,758 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 110 additional deaths. Illinois now has 4,715 deaths and 105,444 positive cases.

