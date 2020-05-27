Scott County Regional authority awards $510,849 for COVID-19 related needs

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Being closed for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic has meant a crippling loss of revenue for cultural institutions such as Bettendorf's Family Museum, the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley and the Figge Art Museum in Davenport.

But this week they and 47 other nonprofits received welcome infusions of cash, thanks to grants from the Scott County Regional Authority, the license holder for The Isle Casino that, under law, receives a portion of casino profits to give out for community betterment.

In normal times, the authority divides money among three groups — governmental and educational entities and nonprofits, president Ann Kappeler said. In this cycle, all the money — $510,849 — went to nonprofits and all was for COVID-19 related needs.

The exception was an additional $256,334 that was previously committed through multi-cycle awards, bringing the total amount awarded to $767,183.