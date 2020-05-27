Scott County Regional authority awards $510,849 for COVID-19 related needs

Being closed for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic has meant a crippling loss of revenue for cultural institutions such as Bettendorf's Family Museum, the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley and the Figge Art Museum in Davenport.
But this week they and 47 other nonprofits received welcome infusions of cash, thanks to grants from the Scott County Regional Authority, the license holder for The Isle Casino that, under law, receives a portion of casino profits to give out for community betterment.
In normal times, the authority divides money among three groups — governmental and educational entities and nonprofits, president Ann Kappeler said. In this cycle, all the money — $510,849 — went to nonprofits and all was for COVID-19 related needs.
The exception was an additional $256,334 that was previously committed through multi-cycle awards, bringing the total amount awarded to $767,183.
Because the casino has been closed for 2½ months, the authority had less money to give out this cycle — the amount usually is in the $1.4 million to $1.5 million range, Kappeler said.
It also likely will have less money than normal for the fall cycle, although Kappeler is happy to report that the casino will reopen Monday, albeit at limited capacity.
Nonprofits that received money for direct COVID-19-related help included Davenport Lutheran Home for supplies to deal with the virus, Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church to build a handicapped accessible ramp for the North Scott food pantry and River Bend food bank for food to meet increased need.
The authority tried to give at least some money to just about every group that applied because "they all have needs, lots of needs," Kappeler said.
Here is the list of recipients:
- Augustana College $9,200, COVID-19 response
- Azubuike African American Council for The Arts, $3,600, support, educate and empower African American community
- Bethany for Children and Families, $25,000, mental and behavioral health services for uninsured and underinsured children in Scott County
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, $15,000, support of vulnerable children.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, $15,000, COVID-19 response for at-risk youth and teens
- Café on Vine, $2,300, supplies for increased demand.
- Center for Active Seniors (CASI), $25,000, operational support
- Child Abuse Council, $4,000, child therapy capacity-building
- Community Action of Eastern Iowa, $7,500, home-delivered food boxes
- Community Health Care, Inc. $20,000, virus preventative efforts
- Davenport Lutheran Home, $6,500, COVID-19 supplies.
- Dress for Success Quad Cities, $3,600, emergency operating funds
- Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, $10,000, handicap ramp for access to North Scott Food Pantry
- Family Museum Foundation, $10,000, operational support
- Figge Art Museum, $10,000, support for loss of revenue
- Genesis Health Services Foundation, $20,000, gap funding for Family Connects program for tele-health for vulnerable families with newborns
- German American Heritage Center, $2,500, support for lost revenue
- Gilda's Club Quad Cities, $15,000, support for tele-health programs
- Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, $5,000, program support
- Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, $20,000, emergency operational and affordable housing support
- Hand In Hand, $7,030, operational support
- Handicapped Development Center, $5,000, program closures due to COVID-19 procedures
- Humane Society of Scott County, $3,600, lost revenue
- Iowa Jobs for Americas Graduates (iJAG) Inc., $10,000, bridging the gap between high school and careers during pandemic
- Junior Achievement of the Heartland, $8,000, lost revenue and new services to meet changing needs due to pandemic
- King's Harvest Ministries $4,500, provide for poor and homeless
- Living Proof Exhibit, $3,450, helping people touched by cancer effectively manage stress
- LivWell Cares, $3,719, operating support
- Lutheran Services in Iowa, Inc., $6,700, relief
- New Kingdom Trailriders, $5,000, operating through pandemic to help community heal
- One Eighty, $12,270, operational support and emergency feeding
- Pregnancy Resources, $5,000, parents in crisis
- Project Renewal, $9,175, at-home youth programming support
- Quad Cities Community Foundation, $25,000, Disaster Recovery Fund (previously announced)
- Quad Cities Interfaith, $3,500, faithful response
- Quad City Botanical Center, $10,000, recovery support
- Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, $25,000, COVID-19 sustainability
- River Bend Foodbank, $20,000, feeding the hungry
- River Music Experience, $5,000, education program continuity
- Rock Island County Forest Preserve, $25,000, Niabi Zoo animal care
- Safer Foundation, $5,000, Youth Empowerment Program operating cost
- Scott County Housing Council, $20,000, COVID 19 Rapid Rehousing Rental and Homelessness Prevention Fund
- Tapestry Farms, $2,500, fresh food for refugees and neighbors
- The Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, $5,000, loss of revenue at Davenport clinic
- The First Tee of the Quad Cities $3,600, COVID-19 Relief
- Unity House of Davenport, $10,000, providing shelter and support to men in addiction recovery
- Vera French Foundation, $11,105, COVID-19 response by center and housing corporation
- VTG, Assoc. $2,500, emergency funding to feed vulnerable low-income families and older adults in downtown Davenport
- Western Illinois University Foundation, $15,000, educational resources
- YWCA of the Quad Cities, $10,000, Iowa Empowerment Center support services and necessities
- MULTI-CYCLE GRANT AWARDS
- City of Bettendorf, $108,000, construction of tennis/pickle-ball facilities in the Pleasant Valley School District/Forest Grove Park (third installment of $451,602 commitment)
- Family Resources, Inc., $20,834, Housing assistance for victims of human trafficking (matching fund commitment of $62,500 over three years)
- FRIENDS of the Davenport Public Library, $40,000, Main Library 21st Century renovation (fifth installment of $240,000 commitment)
- Scott County Family Y, $50,000, capital campaign for new downtown location (fourth installment of $500,000 commitment)
- St. Ambrose University, $37,500, expansion of McMullen Hall (final installment of $75,000 commitment)
Since SCRA began giving grants in 199, it has awarded $87,947,014 to the community. For more information, including future grant cycles, go to scottcountyregionalauthority.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.