Scott County Regional Authority grants help QC organizations improve accessibility

"I'm happy we were here to help people during COVID, but I'm happier now that we're helping them achieve their mission," Kappeler said.

Allison said they’d talked about building an inclusive playground for several years, and applying for this grant lined up with other projects the elementary school was in the process of completing. They're adding classrooms, revamping school courtyards and building onto the front entrance to make it more secure.

“With the new construction, it was a perfect time for us to really look at our playgrounds and have them be more inclusive for all of our students,” Allison said.

Plans for using the funds for the accessible playground will go before the Bettendorf Community School District Board in January, and if they are approved, the district will start the bidding process. Allison hopes to have the playground ready for the public as soon as possible.

“It's not just for the kids that go here during the school week and during the school day, but it's also accessible to our community, which I believe will be utilized to a great extent,” Allison said.