Scott County Regional Authority grants help QC organizations improve accessibility

Herbert Hoover Elementary School is working to make it easier for all students to thrive with the help of the Scott County Regional Authority.
With a $42,500 grant, the elementary school will remodel one of its playgrounds to include a solid surface and wheelchair-accessible equipment, including swings and structures.
"We have a full continuum of students that we serve at Hoover Elementary, including those that have mobility support that they need, and we are in a constant state of improving," said Herbert Hoover Elementary School Principal Karen Allison.
The Scott County Regional Authority gave more than $1.6 million in grants to 65 projects for its fall 2021 grant cycle. The organization received 76 requests, a total of around $2.5 million.
Since 1991, the regional authority has awarded more than $92 million to organizations throughout Scott County.
Scott County Regional Authority Board President Ann Kappeler said the grants work on a reimbursement basis, with the regional authority doling out funds as expenses are accrued.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations sought funds to help them pivot and keep operations going through lock-downs and other new obstacles. It feels good to get back to helping organizations expand and improve, rather than react, Kappeler said.
"I'm happy we were here to help people during COVID, but I'm happier now that we're helping them achieve their mission," Kappeler said.
Allison said they’d talked about building an inclusive playground for several years, and applying for this grant lined up with other projects the elementary school was in the process of completing. They're adding classrooms, revamping school courtyards and building onto the front entrance to make it more secure.
“With the new construction, it was a perfect time for us to really look at our playgrounds and have them be more inclusive for all of our students,” Allison said.
Plans for using the funds for the accessible playground will go before the Bettendorf Community School District Board in January, and if they are approved, the district will start the bidding process. Allison hopes to have the playground ready for the public as soon as possible.
“It's not just for the kids that go here during the school week and during the school day, but it's also accessible to our community, which I believe will be utilized to a great extent,” Allison said.
Clock, Inc. is also improving the accessibility of its services with a grant of $2,918 from the regional authority. The LGBTQ+ service organization remodeled their clothing swap area, transforming what is currently one small room filled with clothes and shoes — nowhere near all the items Clock, Inc. has in stock — into a two-room, modern closet space.
When finished, all of the clothes and shoes will be organized and on display, making it easy for both visitors and the organization to know what they have.
The clothes are free and open to the public, and it's mostly geared toward the transgender community, Clock Executive Director Chase Norris said. Replacing a whole wardrobe to fit your gender expression is expensive, he said, especially when factoring in clothes for different seasons.
Norris said they've received funds from other grants as well to work on the project.
"It was good to know that we can finally get the ball rolling," he said.