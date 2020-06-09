Scott County reopens for dropping off electronics, hazardous materials

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Waste Commission of Scott County is back open for public use drop-off at the Electronics Recovery Center and Household Hazardous Material Facility.

As the facilities have reopened, it has adjusted guidelines to safely serve the community.

It is important to follow all state and local health department guidance and keep practicing social distancing, proper handwashing techniques and routinely cleaning and disinfection frequently touched surfaces.

Residents will be asked to remain in their vehicles when visiting the Electronics Recovery Center and Household Hazardous Material Facility.

Commission staff will safely unload the material from the vehicle while wearing a face covering. If residents are not feeling well, the commission urges them to please stay home.

Through September, the facilities will operate under summer hours. The Electronics Recovery Center and Household Hazardous Materials Facility will be open 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday, 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on the first Saturday of the month. No appointment is necessary, and there is no charge for residents of Scott and Rock Island Counties.

Not sure how to dispose of something? Visit www.wastecom.com and click the big green button to search the database.

