Scott County reports 2 more virus deaths

Scott County reported two more virus deaths on Saturday, and Rock Island County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total number of cases to 2,404, according to a news release issued by the Rock Island County Health Department.
There are 12 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County. The new cases are two men in their 80s, two men in their 60s, three men in their 50s, one man in his 40s, four men in their 30s, two men in their 20s, one boy younger than 13, one woman in her 70s, one women in her 60s, one woman in her 50s, two women in their 40s, one woman in her 30s, four women in their 20s, and one girl younger than 13.
There have been 68 deaths in Rock Island County attributed to the COVID-19 virus.
According to the coronavirus.iowa.gov website on Saturday, Scott County has had a total 2,350 positive cases, and 23 deaths attributed to the virus. Statewide in Iowa as of Saturday, there have been 69,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,160 deaths attributed to the disease.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.