Scott County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, 1B vaccinations in Iowa still weeks away

Iowa health officials reported 32 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County Monday as infection numbers remained low when compared to those seen just a month ago.

Health officials have confirmed 15,402 total COVID-19 cases in Scott County and 163 virus-linked deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Last week Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers expressed hope that falling infection numbers, coupled with expanded vaccine efforts, will help return the Quad-Cities to "normal."

But Rivers also cautioned vaccination efforts throughout Iowa, including Scott County, will "proceed at a slow pace."

"Iowa has set February 1 as the goal to start the 1B phase of vaccinations," Rivers said last week. "But that will be dependent on having the vaccinations available. Right now, Iowa is not receiving the number of vaccinations it was told it would receive.

"And we don't always know when we will get more vaccinations. So I think people will have to remain patient as we move into Phase 1B."

According to Iowa’s new guidelines, those who qualify for Phase 1B are:

