Scott County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, 1B vaccinations in Iowa still weeks away

Iowa health officials reported 32 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County Monday as infection numbers remained low when compared to those seen just a month ago.
Health officials have confirmed 15,402 total COVID-19 cases in Scott County and 163 virus-linked deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Last week Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers expressed hope that falling infection numbers, coupled with expanded vaccine efforts, will help return the Quad-Cities to "normal."
But Rivers also cautioned vaccination efforts throughout Iowa, including Scott County, will "proceed at a slow pace."
"Iowa has set February 1 as the goal to start the 1B phase of vaccinations," Rivers said last week. "But that will be dependent on having the vaccinations available. Right now, Iowa is not receiving the number of vaccinations it was told it would receive.
"And we don't always know when we will get more vaccinations. So I think people will have to remain patient as we move into Phase 1B."
According to Iowa’s new guidelines, those who qualify for Phase 1B are:
- Iowans age 75 or older.
- People with disabilities living in home settings and their caregivers.
- Pre-K through grade-12 teachers, early childhood education workers and others who work with at-risk children.
- First responders, including firefighters, police officers, and dependent adult-abuse and child welfare social workers.
- Correctional facility staff and incarcerated people in state and local facilities.
- Staff and residents in congregate living settings that include shelters, behavioral health treatment centers, sober living homes and detention centers. College residence halls are not included.
- Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers in congregate settings that don’t allow for social distancing.
- Inspectors responsible for health, life and safety.
- Government officials and staff engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.
Rock Island County did not release updated COVID-19 numbers Monday, but reminded Quad-City residents on the Illinois side that Phase 1B vaccinations have started.
Rock Island County Health Department officials said the weekly drive-through vaccination clinics will be held for the foreseeable future on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction, 4015 78th Ave., Milan.
The clinics are dependent on weather and vaccine supply. On Tuesday, Jan. 19, health department staff will vaccinate healthcare workers in Phase 1A and residents age 65 or older and essential front line workers in Phase 1B. Traffic and lines could be significant. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department is asking drivers not going to the clinic to avoid the area. Portable toilets will be available in the auto auction’s parking lot.
Phase 1B will include roughly 3.2 million Illinois residents, according to the state.
Those who will be included in Illinois' rollout of Phase 1B are:
- Residents ages 65 or over
- First responders: Fire, law enforcement, 911 workers, security personnel, school officers.
- Teachers, principals, student support, student aids, day care workers.
- Food and agriculture workers in processing plants, veterinary health, livestock services, animal
- Manufacturing, industrial production of goods for distribution to retail, wholesale or other products.
- Corrections workers and inmates, including jail officers, juvenile facility staff, workers providing in-person support, inmates.
- USPS workers.
- Public transit workers, including flight crews, bus drivers, train conductors, taxi drivers, para-transit drivers, in-person support, ride-sharing services.
- Grocery store workers, including baggers, cashiers, stockers, pickup, customer service workers.
- Shelters and day care staff, as well as staff in homeless shelters, women’s shelters, adult day/drop-in programs, sheltered workshops, psycho-social rehab facilities.