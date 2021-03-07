Scott County reports one death from COVID-19

Scott County reported another death due to COVID-19 Sunday, its total now up to 213 dead since the start of the pandemic.

The number came the same day the county reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its grand total to 18,429.

Rock Island County didn't report data Sunday, as the county no longer reports case counts on the weekends because health department personnel are transitioning to expanding COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the county as more doses become available.

The county will continue reporting data Monday-Friday and will continue contact tracing for each COVID-19 patient.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois reported 1,068 new cases, bringing its total to 1,198,335 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 20,763 deaths in the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that within the past 24 hours, laboratories have conducted 68,094 coronavirus tests, resulting in a seven-day positivity rate of 2.3%.

There have been nearly 1.2 million COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois since the start of the pandemic, including 20,763 deaths.

State officials say nearly 3.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Illinois as of late Saturday.