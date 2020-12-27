Scott County reports one new COVID-related death

The Scott County Health Department on Sunday reported 39 new COVID cases bring the total number of cases to 13,805 since the pandemic began. Scott County reported one new COVID-related death bringing the total deaths in the county to 147 since the pandemic began.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 580 new COVID cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of the cases in the state to 274,982 since the pandemic began. The state is reporting 3,745 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic was announced.

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported 28 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,601.

Rock Island County reports 231 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. There were no new deaths reported in the county on Sunday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Sunday 3,767 new cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 937,909. The state is reporting 15,969 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic was announced.

