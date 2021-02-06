Scott County reports two more COVID-19 deaths the day before Reynolds lifts mask mandate

Scott County reported two more COVID-19 deaths Saturday, less than 24 hours after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she was lifting a partial face mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions, effective Sunday.

Even as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, warned last week against Super Bowl parties as potential "super-spreader" events, Reynolds' announcement means business will not be required to limit the number of customers or keep them socially distanced, and there will no longer be a limit on the number of people who can gather in public.

Meanwhile, the two deaths reported in Scott County now increase the county's death toll to 187 since the start of the pandemic. The county also reported 35 new cases for a total of 16,452 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic's spread.

Statewide, the death toll in Iowa is now 5,067. There were 794 total new positive cases, raising that total to 323,509.

In Rock Island County, 24 more positive cases were reported, raising that county's total to 12,377. No new deaths were reported as that total stayed at 298. The county health department also reported 30 people are hospitalized with the virus.

Illinois reported 3,660 new cases, for a total of 1,141,219. There have been 19,526 deaths in the state.