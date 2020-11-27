Scott County reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Scott County reported two more COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing its total to 83 since the start of the pandemic.

The county also reported 131 new positive cases, bringing its case total since the start of the pandemic to 10,942.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois reported 7,574 new cases Friday, bringing its total to 705,063. There were 66 more deaths in Illinois, bringing that total to 12,029.

In Iowa, there were 1,459 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing that total to 224,256. There were 40 more reported deaths due to the coronavirus, bringing that total to 2,352 since the start of the pandemic.

Rock Island County did not report cases Thursday or Friday because of the holiday, but will resume reporting Saturday.