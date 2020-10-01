 Skip to main content
Scott County Republican running for Iowa House seat to hold meet-and-greet events
Mike Vondran

Davenport businessman and Iowa House District 93 candidate Mike Vondran

Davenport businessman and Republican candidate Mike Vondran, who is running for the Iowa House District 93 seat, will host a meet-and-greet event Friday with voters.

Vondran, CEO of Tag Communications in Davenport, is running to defeat longtime Democratic Iowa State Rep. Phyllis Thede of Bettendorf.

Vondran will meet with voters in the district from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Jersey Grille Sports Restaurant, 5255 Jersey Ridge Road.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and social distance. Vondran as well will wear a mask and practice social distancing, according to his campaign.

“Large group gatherings and massive media campaigns are not available this year, but careful, energized small meetings are,” Vondran said in a press release.

Additional meet-and-greet events with voters will be scheduled in coming days, according to his campaign. Details will be posted on Facebook at Iowans For Mike Vondran and at https://iowansformikevondran.com/ .

The district includes parts of Davenport and Bettendorf.

