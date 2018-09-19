The Scott County Republican Party will hold its 10th Annual Ronald Reagan Dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf.
The featured speaker will be former Gov. and U.S. Sen. George Allen from Virginia. Current elected officials and candidates for the midterm election also have been invited.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. with a cash bar and silent auction. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m.
The Ronald Reagan Dinner, which began in 2009, benefits local Scott County Republican candidates and campaigns. Deadline for tickets is Monday, Oct. 8. They can be purchased at www.scottcountyrepublicans.org.
For more information, call the Scott County Republican office at 563-823-5854.