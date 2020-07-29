Scott County Republicans move to new headquarters

The Scott County Republicans have relocated to their new headquarters at the Walnut Center on North Brady Street in Davenport for the 2020 election season.

Office hours are Monday – Friday from 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The new GOP headquarters is also the home for the Trump Victory, Joni for Iowa, and the Mariannette Miller-Meeks campaigns.

The Scott County Republicans welcomes visitors and volunteers during regular office hours and is the local source for GOP candidate yard signs and campaign material.

Quad-City Times​

