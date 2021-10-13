Scott County resident dies of COVID-19, Quad-Cities death toll reaches 633

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the COVID-19 death of a Scott County resident as part of Wednesday's weekly county-wide update.
The death occurred sometime in the seven-day period leading up to Wednesday and was the 271st in Scott County since the start of the pandemic.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported no COVID-19 deaths and the pandemic-long death toll remained at 362.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 291 new cases over the seven days leading up to Wednesday — a marked decline in the seven-day rate of new cases. The previous two seven-day periods showed over 400 new cases during each period.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 45 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 18,337.
Public health officials in Rock Island County said there are 41 patients hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 47.
Booster shots in Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Health Department offers booster shots every Friday for qualifying patients who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
The clinic is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
According to guidelines established by CDC and FDA authorization, boosters are available to people:
- 65 years or older
- 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions
- 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions
- 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
- Residents in long-term care settings
The health department will give boosters only to people who received the Pfizer vaccine. At this time, approval has not been granted for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots.