Scott County residents ask panel to allow supervisor to keep dual school board role

A panel of Scott County officials will reconvene Wednesday to deliberate whether to declare a vacancy in office of county supervisor held by John Maxwell after hearing arguments from attorneys and county residents.
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Mortiz, County Recorder Rita Vargas and County Treasurer Mike Fennelly held a public hearing after receiving petitions from nearly 100 Scott County voters to determine whether Maxwell vacated his seat with his reelection to the North Scott school board in 2019.
Scott County Attorney Michael Walton sent a memo to county officials last month stating that Maxwell serving dual roles on a Davenport board — as both an elected county official and school board member — conflicted with Iowa administrative code. And, according to a 1965 Iowa court ruling, "if a person, while occupying one office, accepts another incompatible with the first, he ipso facto vacates the first office," Walton wrote.
"The conflict arises because both positions require membership on the Davenport City Conference Board," Walton wrote in a memo to supervisors and three county officials. "Due to both positions requiring membership on the city conference board, the offices of county supervisor and school board member in this situation are incompatible."
Thirty-some county residents spoke during the hearing, a vast majority of whom spoke in favor of Maxwell retaining his seat on the county board of supervisors. The residents argued Maxwell has done an admirable job representing the interests of Scott County voters on both boards, and do not believe the two conflict.
Bettendorf resident Lenny Wilkinson expressed dismay that a panel of county officials could potentially use an "obscure law to circumvent our will as voters" and remove Maxwell from office.
Similarly, Jonathan Jones of Eldridge, questioned the timing of the proceeding, more than two years after Maxwell was elected to the Scott County Board of Supervisors in November of 2018 while also serving on the North Scott school board and a year after Maxwell was re-elected to the school board 2019.
Removing Maxwell, Jones argued, would "undermine the democratic process and voter selection."
Nearly 31,000 Scott County voters, many of whom reasonably knew Maxwell also served on the school board, voted for Maxwell in 2018 to serve on the county board.
"He represents constituencies fairly and should continue to do so," Jones said.
Other Scott County residents also questioned the political motivations and partisan nature of the process to remove Maxwell from his supervisor seat.
"It's important voters are heard and the voters of this county have spoken," Bettendorf resident Gary Alden said. "Let them choose in the next election" whether Maxwell should hold his seat "and don't put in the hands of other elected officials.
"Partisan politics is ugly at the national level," Alden added. "Let’s not bring it to this level."
A handful of residents argued Maxwell's dual roles on the conference board, which oversees the Davenport City Assessor's Office, creates a conflict of interest.
"I don’t think what he did was with malice," said Davenport resident and Scott County Democratic Party Chairwoman Elesha Gayman. "However, I think there was a wrong that happened -- a mistake that happened" that needs to be corrected.
Iowa City attorney Jim Larew, who represents Scott County petitioners Matt Trimble of Davenport, vice-chairman of the Scott County Democrats, and Davenport resident Carlton Wills, argued Maxwell cannot be elected by two separate constituencies, in two separate elections to serve simultaneously in elective offices governing two separate political jurisdictions when each office has authority over "independent -- yet overlapping and entangled -- taxing and spending powers."
Larew pointed to legal opinions from the offices of the Scott County Attorney and Iowa Attorney General he argues clearly demonstrate that the offices of county supervisor and school board member are in conflict and incompatible. And that despite a recent change in Iowa law that seeks to resolve the potential conflict, the law is not retroactive and Maxwell automatically vacated his supervisor seat the day he accepted his re-election to the North Scott school board.
Alan Ostergren, Maxwell's attorney, contends the offices of supervisor and school board member are not incompatible, as neither is subordinate to the other or where one can revise the power of the other.
Simply because both the board of supervisors and school board share "mundane" and "ministerial" property tax administration responsibilities on the conference board, which oversees the Davenport City Assessor's Office, does not make them incompatible, Ostegren said.
"No one has identified a decision by the conference board where the interests of the county were opposed to the interests of the school board," he said.
Ostergren also pointed to a 2017 change to Iowa law that allow other members of city conference boards to simultaneously hold office. The change combined city and school elections into a single general election in odd-numbered years, and allowed a candidate to run for both city office and school board on the same ballot.
Additionally, Ostergren argued the a provision in the new election law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds allows for waiver of one of the positions on the conference board, thereby resolving the potential conflict. He also argued that determining a vacancy on the board of supervisors requires due process, and is not automatic.
Tucked into the sweeping and controversial elections bill sponsored by Davenport Republican state Sen. Roby Smith is a provision tailored to allow Maxwell, a Republican who owns and operates Cinnamon Ridge Dairy in rural Donahue, to continue to serve on both boards. Specifically, the proposed statute provides that "(a) waiver pursuant to this section does not cause the person to vacate any elective office."
Maxwell has sent a letter to the Davenport city assessor waiving his position on the conference board for purposes of service with the North Scott school board, making the issue moot, Ostergren said.