Scott County residents ask panel to allow supervisor to keep dual school board role

Simply because both the board of supervisors and school board share "mundane" and "ministerial" property tax administration responsibilities on the conference board, which oversees the Davenport City Assessor's Office, does not make them incompatible, Ostegren said.

"No one has identified a decision by the conference board where the interests of the county were opposed to the interests of the school board," he said.

Ostergren also pointed to a 2017 change to Iowa law that allow other members of city conference boards to simultaneously hold office. The change combined city and school elections into a single general election in odd-numbered years, and allowed a candidate to run for both city office and school board on the same ballot.

Additionally, Ostergren argued the a provision in the new election law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds allows for waiver of one of the positions on the conference board, thereby resolving the potential conflict. He also argued that determining a vacancy on the board of supervisors requires due process, and is not automatic.