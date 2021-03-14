Scott County schedules vaccination clinic for Wednesday

The Scott County Health Department on Sunday reported another allocation of 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine for administration this week.

A one-day vaccination clinic is scheduled for Wednesday at the former Sears at NorthPark Mall in Davenport.

Registration opens Monday at 1 p.m. at http://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov. Registration is available only through the online link.

Registration for this clinic is for people 65 years of age or older, people with disabilities and their staff care which can include family members who are providing care, people 64 years of age or younger who have medical conditions that put them at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness, health care workers, and pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school staff, early childhood educators and childcare workers.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,209,331 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 1,484 from Saturday. There have been 20,943 reported COVID-related deaths in Illinois since the pandemic began.