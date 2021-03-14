Scott County schedules vaccination clinic for Wednesday

The Scott County Health Department on Sunday reported another allocation of 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine for administration this week.
A one-day vaccination clinic is scheduled for Wednesday at the former Sears at NorthPark Mall in Davenport.
Registration opens Monday at 1 p.m. at http://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov. Registration is available only through the online link.
Registration for this clinic is for people 65 years of age or older, people with disabilities and their staff care which can include family members who are providing care, people 64 years of age or younger who have medical conditions that put them at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness, health care workers, and pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school staff, early childhood educators and childcare workers.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,209,331 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 1,484 from Saturday. There have been 20,943 reported COVID-related deaths in Illinois since the pandemic began.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday reported a total of 370,559 positive test results since the pandemic began. That represents a rise of 306 from Saturday. Those test results can include false positives and multiple tests of individuals. This number includes 61,610 antigen tests that came back positive for COVID-19 antibodies.
Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa as of Sunday is 284,709 since the pandemic began. That represents a rise of 246 over Saturday’s numbers. Individuals whose antigen tests have come back positive for COVID-19 is 58,069, a rise of 38 over Saturday’s number. That brings the total of COVID positive individuals in Iowa to 342,778 since the start of the pandemic, a rise of 284 individuals, as of Sunday.
COVID-related deaths in Iowa since the start of the pandemic stood at 5,641 on Sunday.
Iowa Health officials on Sunday also reported 18,603 positive COVID tests in Scott County since the pandemic began. There have been 217 COVID-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.